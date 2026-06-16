Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital Names Dr. Jennifer Collins as Medical Director

Jennifer Collins, MD, Medical Director Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

Dr. Collins brings exceptional clinical expertise and leadership experience to Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital” — Stacie Goyne, CEO, Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY , KS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma City recently announced Dr. Jennifer Collins as medical director. Dr. Collins brings extensive experience in inpatient medical rehabilitation, hospital medicine, hospice care, and long-term care management, with a strong commitment to improving patient outcomes through multidisciplinary care and clinical leadership.

As medical director, Dr. Collins oversees medical rehabilitation programs and works closely with interdisciplinary teams to support high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals recovering from illness, injury, and medically complex conditions.

“Dr. Collins brings exceptional clinical expertise and leadership experience to Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital,” said Stacie Goyne, CEO, Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital. “Her dedication to collaborative care, quality improvement, and positive patient outcomes aligns strongly with our mission to provide outstanding medical rehabilitation services to the communities we serve.”

Dr. Collins earned her Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine, graduating with honors, and completed her Family Medicine Residency at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from University of Oklahoma.

Prior to joining Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, Dr. Collins served as medical director of an inpatient rehabilitation hospital where she oversaw quality and performance initiatives while providing care for complex rehabilitation patients. She also continues to serve in leadership and physician roles throughout the Oklahoma City community.

“I’m honored to serve as medical director of Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital and work alongside such a dedicated team of medical rehabilitation professionals,” said Dr. Jennifer Collins. “Inpatient rehabilitation care plays a vital role in helping patients regain independence and improve quality of life, and I look forward to continuing to support patients and families.”

About Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 1-story 58-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with one rehab therapy gym managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, joint venture, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 19 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction, led by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. Patients receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

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