Shapiro Administration Celebrates Opening of Newly Renovated YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Highlights the Need for Critical Infrastructure Funding for Housing

Supported through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program, the $26 million project expanded residential housing for men at its 600 West North Avenue location. Earlier this year, Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled the Commonwealth’s first-ever Housing Action Plan to ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget calls for a $1 billion investment in housing and critical infrastructure to speed up new home construction across Pennsylvania and provide vital rehabilitation funding to maintain existing homes.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger helped cut the ribbon on the newly renovated YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, highlighting the critical need for housing infrastructure investments across the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth previously invested in the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh renovation project with a $32,500 award through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), and awarded $1.5 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) in 2023, which provides tax credits and grants to businesses that contribute to efforts to revitalize communities and continue economic activity across Pennsylvania.

Under current projections, Pennsylvania will face a shortage of roughly 185,000 homes by 2035 without further action. Housing costs continue to rise at a rate faster than wages, with over one million households in Pennsylvania spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, and more than 50 percent of the Commonwealth’s housing stock is over 50 years old — making it increasingly more expensive to maintain.

To address these issues, Governor Josh Shapiro created Pennsylvania’s first ever Housing Action Plan, which will build and preserve more homes, modernize housing regulations and zoning rules, and break down barriers preventing people from finding stable housing — all to grow the Commonwealth’s economy and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is essential for communities to thrive,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “This renovation project at the YMCA provides new housing spaces and services for the community and supports the Governor’s bold housing priorities in Allegheny County and across the Commonwealth. I look forward to continuing the progress we have made towards implementing Pennsylvania’s first housing action plan.”

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh offers 89 single room occupancy (SRO) housing for men, accounting for roughly 18 percent of all such units in the City of Pittsburgh. This project expanded and improved SRO housing, renovating four bathrooms, a resident lounge, and new laundry facilities on each floor.

The project also introduced community-focused amenities including bringing the building into ADA-compliance with new elevators and wheelchair-accessible ramps, and updating security systems, plumbing, and air conditioning. Additionally, the memberships spaces were modernized and include all brand-new equipment, updates to the pool, and offer new community services.

“Secretary Siger’s leadership and the Commonwealth’s investment through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program made this transformational project possible. We are profoundly grateful for this partnership and for the confidence it reflects in the YMCA’s mission,” said Amy Kienle, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. “While this project restored a historic building, its true purpose is much more personal: helping a child discover their potential, providing a senior with a safe and affordable home, improving health and well-being, and creating a place where neighbors can find community. That is the lasting impact of this investment.”

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh will also have a patient exam room, open to the public through a partnership with Allegheny Health Network, Children’s Hospital, and Adagio Health to support primary care, behavioral health, and telehealth appointments.

“This incredible renovation project is an investment in not just a community institution here on the North Side, but also in the families and people it brings together,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “This is another great example of what we can accomplish when organizations, community leaders and public partners come together with a shared commitment to neighborhood investment and opportunity.”

“It is so exciting to be a part of today’s ribbon cutting. This very needed renovation at the YMCA has been years in the making, and I’m so happy that today we can celebrate the $26M project,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “Expanding and improving single-room occupancy housing is an important part of making sure affordable housing can be accessible to all. Thank you to the Shapiro Administration for your commitment and contributions to making this project a reality as you expand housing options statewide.”

“It’s a profound honor to attend today’s ribbon cutting as we celebrate state-of-the-art renovations to a cornerstone of the North Side,” said Senator Jay Costa. “The Allegheny YMCA has a decades-long track record of helping men find healthcare, permanent housing, education, work, and a sense of community when they need it most. Senate Democrats are proud to have allies in the YMCA, DCED, PHFA, and Governor Shapiro as we fight for safe, affordable housing for all in this year’s budget and beyond.”

“The Allegheny YMCA is a perfect example of a holistic approach to meeting the needs our community,” said Senator Wayne Fontana. “I am proud have advocated for the state investment in the project and I applaud Governor Shapiro’s continued investments in essential services, impactful community programs, and projects to make affordable housing accessible to those who need it. I always say that when we all work together, we can do great things and Shapiro Administration’s support of this project is proof of that.

Governor Shapiro’s Housing Action Plan calls for new affordable housing options and reforms that will help meet the demand across the Commonwealth’s housing markets and outlines a plan to address the housing supply, improve affordability, and stabilize housing outcomes.

The Governor’s proposed 2026-27 budget calls for targeted investments to support the Housing Action Plan by:

Investing $1 billion through the Pennsylvania Program for Critical Infrastructure Investment to build and strengthen Pennsylvania’s critical infrastructure.

to build and strengthen Pennsylvania’s critical infrastructure. Launch a $1 million Investments in Health pilot program to expand stable housing options and reduce homelessness.

to expand stable housing options and reduce homelessness. Reducing barriers to residential development by modernizing local planning, zoning, and permitting processes.

processes. Protecting homeowners and communities from sudden cost increases of manufactured housing options.

of manufactured housing options. Strengthening housing leadership, coordination, and data sharing across the Commonwealth, increasing partnerships and collaboration at every level to address the critical housing need.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Housing Plan or DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #