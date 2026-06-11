The Cannata Report’s Young Influencers: Empowering the Future of the Office Technology Channel

The Cannata Report Reveals its 2026 Young Influencers in June issue.

The Young Influencers are driving change with managed IT, security, data workflow and innovative marketing services in the evolving office technology industry.

This year's Young Influencers understand that success today is built on developing people, embracing technology, solving customer challenges, and creating cultures where others can thrive.” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report has announced its 2026 Young Influencers , an annual editorial showcase recognizing rising young professionals whose leadership, vision, and commitment to innovation are helping shape the future of the office technology industry.The 2026 Young Influencers reflect the broadening scope of the office technology channel and include influencers from office tech dealerships, manufacturers, and vendors who are driving transformation through sales excellence, marketing innovation, operational leadership, and a people-first management philosophy. Despite the range of expertise in this year’s Young Influencers, they all agree that the office technology industry continues to offer tremendous opportunity, especially now as technology evolves and it expands in new directions.The Cannata Report’s 2026 Young Influencers are:• Kyle Harvey, Regional President, Flex Technology Group• Nathan Kreikemeier, Vice President, Administration, Capital Business Systems• Cody Simon, Vice President, Sales, Datamax (Arkansas)• Matthew Szczygiel, Chief Marketing Officer, SalesChain• Katie Thomas, Marketing Manager, Toshiba America Business Solutions• Cherie Tucker-LaBuzetta, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives & Channel Expansion, North America Channels, XeroxThe Cannata Report's Young Influencers are focused on where the office technology industry is headed. As the office tech channel continues to expand into managed IT services, workflow automation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies, they exemplify the mindset necessary to navigate the accelerating, dynamic marketplace."The office technology industry continues to reinvent itself," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO. "This year's Young Influencers represent that evolution. They understand that success today is built on developing people, embracing technology, solving customer challenges, and creating cultures where others can thrive. Their perspectives give us confidence in the future of our industry."The annual Young Influencers feature is one of The Cannata Report's signature editorial programs, recognizing professionals poised to make a lasting impact on the office technology industry. The Young Influencers June cover feature highlights several recurring themes among this year's honorees, including mentorship, continuous learning, adaptability, community involvement, and the importance of building organizations centered on people. Their careers demonstrate that leadership extends beyond individual achievement to empowering colleagues and creating lasting value for customers.The complete 2026 Young Influencers feature appears in the latest issue of The Cannata Report and is available online at www.thecannatareport.com The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production printing, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

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