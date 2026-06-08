Delaware Public Archives Kicks Off Summer Spotlighting Delaware Beach Memories in New Digital Exhibit

The Delaware Public Archives is presenting a new digital exhibit exploring the history, memory, and transformation of Delaware’s coastal communities. Delaware Beach: Rewind brings together historic photographs, postcards, film footage, and then-and-now comparisons to examine how the state’s beach and resort destinations have changed over time. This exhibit is composed of digital assets in our lobby, along with a physical booklet.

Drawing from records preserved at the Delaware Public Archives, the exhibit illuminates the places and traditions that shaped generations of Delaware beachgoers, from boardwalks, hotels, amusement parks, and fishing piers to family gatherings along the Delaware Bay, Atlantic Coast, and inland waterways. The exhibit’s supplementary booklet also places these destinations within a broader historical context, recognizing both the ancestral homelands of Indigenous communities and the importance of places like Rosedale Beach as a pivotal gathering place for Black families during segregation.

Read about memorable destinations such as Augustine Beach, Woodland Beach, Oak Orchard, Kitts Hummock, Bowers Beach, and Deemer Beach Park, and watch films featuring Rehoboth Beach and the lasting impact of the Storm of 1962.

Delaware Beach: Rewind will be on display in the lobby of the Delaware Public Archives from June 2026 through Labor Day 2026. The complimentary companion booklet is available in the lobby and online: Delaware Beach: Rewind.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives and other exhibits and events, visit archives.delaware.gov.