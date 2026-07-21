Broadstreet Infamous Releases 'Black Label' Barrel Select Bourbon with TRIVIUM Frontman Matthew Kiichi Heafy

Matt Heafy × Broadstreet Infamous—From the stage to the bottle, crafted without compromise.

Matt Heafy × Broadstreet Infamous—From the stage to the bottle, crafted without compromise.

Limited 8-Year-Aged Prohibition Proof – Black Label Barrel Select, hand-selected by Matthew Kiichi Heafy of TRIVIUM.

Limited 8-Year-Aged Prohibition Proof – Black Label Barrel Select, hand-selected by Matthew Kiichi Heafy of TRIVIUM.

Prohibition Proof - Black Label, Matthew Kiichi Heafy Barrel Select - Product Sell Sheet

Prohibition Proof - Black Label, Matthew Kiichi Heafy Barrel Select - Product Sell Sheet

Only 552 Bottles Produced Worldwide; Randomly Inserted Into Prohibition Proof Cases Across Georgia with very limited quantity sold online

The bourbon is outstanding, and this limited 8-year-aged Black Label Barrel Select release is something collectors, bourbon fans, and TRIVIUM fans alike are going to want to get their hands on.”
— Matt Heafy, frontman of TRIVIUM and Broadstreet Infamous Partner
GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadstreet Infamous, the Georgia-based bourbon brand, has announced the release of its limited 8-year-aged Prohibition Proof - Black Label Barrel Select, created in collaboration with Matthew Kiichi Heafy, frontman of the globally renowned metal band TRIVIUM.

The total run of 552 hand-numbered bottles of the Black Label edition were individually produced as part of this limited release. To create excitement for consumers and retail accounts, approximately 350 bottles have been randomly inserted into standard cases of Broadstreet Infamous’ Gold award-winning Prohibition Proof Bourbon (Blue Label) currently distributed throughout Georgia. If a Black Label bottle is discovered, retailers are encouraged to pull it from inventory and announce the find on social media using #BlackLabelHunt.

For a limited time, approximately 130 bottles will also be sold individually online through the company’s website via BIG THIRST to consumers in 41 U.S. states, creating a rare opportunity for Matt Heafy’s national fanbase to secure one at a special SRLP.

Georgia retailers purchasing cases from Savannah Distribution have approximately a 1-in-6 chance of discovering a Black Label bottle inside a standard Prohibition Proof case (approximately 1:36 for single bottle buys).

The Black Label release is expected to become highly collectible due to its limited production, artist collaboration, and increasing national visibility surrounding the Broadstreet Infamous brand. Secondary market and collector value is anticipated to exceed $300 per bottle based on rarity and demand.

“This release was meant to be fun, disruptive, collectible, and true to the energy behind both Broadstreet Infamous and Matt Heafy,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO & Master Distiller of Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey.

“We wanted people to feel the excitement of the hunt while delivering an exceptional bourbon experience worthy of Matt Heafy’s fanbase. With only two barrels selected, Matt’s millions of fans across the U.S. and abroad who enjoy fine bourbon will be passionate about finding one before they’re gone,” added Shaun Roberts, CBO of Broadstreet Infamous.

Broadstreet Infamous was also recently featured by VICE in the article “5 Heavy Metal Bands With Bourbon Whiskey Brands That Live Up to the Hype,” where the brand was highlighted alongside major industry names including Metallica’s Blackened Bourbon.

Matt Heafy said the collaboration felt authentic from the beginning.

“Broadstreet Infamous has the same kind of intensity and passion I bring to music,” said Matthew Kiichi Heafy. “The bourbon is outstanding, the energy behind the brand is real, and this limited 8-year-aged Black Label Barrel Select release is something collectors, bourbon fans, and TRIVIUM fans alike are going to want to get their hands on. It’s pure, loud, rare, and unapologetically high quality.”

The release continues the rapid rise of Broadstreet Infamous, which has become one of Georgia’s fastest-growing emerging bourbon brands. The company recently earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the international PR%F Awards, was named the Official Bourbon of Gas South Arena, serves as the Official Craft Whiskey of the Atlanta Gladiators, sponsors the #15 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry driven by Tanner Gray for TRICON Garage, and is joined by Matt Heafy of TRIVIUM as an executive partner in the brand.

Broadstreet Infamous bourbons are currently distributed throughout Georgia by Savannah Distributing Company and are available online in 41 states.

For more information, visit: www.broadstreetinfamous.com/mattheafy, www.broadstreetinfamous.com, www.trivium.org, www.twitch.tv/matthewkheafy, and www.instagram.com/matthewkheafy


Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.

Chris Roberts
Broadstreet Infamous
+1 706-920-1297
marketing@infamouswhiskey.com

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Chris Roberts
Broadstreet Infamous
+1 706-920-1297 marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
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Broadstreet Infamous
114 North Main Street - Suite D
Greensboro, Georgia, 30642
United States
+1 706-920-1297
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Broadstreet Infamous’ award winning debut bourbon releases are available at retail locations across Georgia and shipped directly to consumers in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The brand’s bourbon portfolio earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the 2025 PR%F Awards, one of the spirits industry’s most respected double-blind competitions. The company is the Official Bourbon of Gas South Arena, Official Craft Whiskey of the Atlanta Gladiators, a sponsor of NASCAR Truck No. 15 with TRICON Garage driven by Tanner Gray, and Matt Heafy, frontman of the globally renowned metal band TRIVIUM is an active partner. Defined by their commitment to craftsmanship and award winning bourbons, Broadstreet Infamous continues to establish itself as one of the most compelling emerging whiskey brands in the American craft spirits landscape. Broadstreet Infamous is the flagship brand of Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139 & GA-P-21529). For Georgia Distribution inquiries contact Savannah Distributing Co., 678-380-1212

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