Broadstreet Infamous Releases 'Black Label' Barrel Select Bourbon with TRIVIUM Frontman Matthew Kiichi Heafy
Limited 8-Year-Aged Prohibition Proof – Black Label Barrel Select, hand-selected by Matthew Kiichi Heafy of TRIVIUM.
Only 552 Bottles Produced Worldwide; Randomly Inserted Into Prohibition Proof Cases Across Georgia with very limited quantity sold online
The total run of 552 hand-numbered bottles of the Black Label edition were individually produced as part of this limited release. To create excitement for consumers and retail accounts, approximately 350 bottles have been randomly inserted into standard cases of Broadstreet Infamous’ Gold award-winning Prohibition Proof Bourbon (Blue Label) currently distributed throughout Georgia. If a Black Label bottle is discovered, retailers are encouraged to pull it from inventory and announce the find on social media using #BlackLabelHunt.
For a limited time, approximately 130 bottles will also be sold individually online through the company’s website via BIG THIRST to consumers in 41 U.S. states, creating a rare opportunity for Matt Heafy’s national fanbase to secure one at a special SRLP.
Georgia retailers purchasing cases from Savannah Distribution have approximately a 1-in-6 chance of discovering a Black Label bottle inside a standard Prohibition Proof case (approximately 1:36 for single bottle buys).
The Black Label release is expected to become highly collectible due to its limited production, artist collaboration, and increasing national visibility surrounding the Broadstreet Infamous brand. Secondary market and collector value is anticipated to exceed $300 per bottle based on rarity and demand.
“This release was meant to be fun, disruptive, collectible, and true to the energy behind both Broadstreet Infamous and Matt Heafy,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO & Master Distiller of Broadstreet Infamous Whiskey.
“We wanted people to feel the excitement of the hunt while delivering an exceptional bourbon experience worthy of Matt Heafy’s fanbase. With only two barrels selected, Matt’s millions of fans across the U.S. and abroad who enjoy fine bourbon will be passionate about finding one before they’re gone,” added Shaun Roberts, CBO of Broadstreet Infamous.
Broadstreet Infamous was also recently featured by VICE in the article “5 Heavy Metal Bands With Bourbon Whiskey Brands That Live Up to the Hype,” where the brand was highlighted alongside major industry names including Metallica’s Blackened Bourbon.
Matt Heafy said the collaboration felt authentic from the beginning.
“Broadstreet Infamous has the same kind of intensity and passion I bring to music,” said Matthew Kiichi Heafy. “The bourbon is outstanding, the energy behind the brand is real, and this limited 8-year-aged Black Label Barrel Select release is something collectors, bourbon fans, and TRIVIUM fans alike are going to want to get their hands on. It’s pure, loud, rare, and unapologetically high quality.”
The release continues the rapid rise of Broadstreet Infamous, which has become one of Georgia’s fastest-growing emerging bourbon brands. The company recently earned Gold and Double Gold honors at the international PR%F Awards, was named the Official Bourbon of Gas South Arena, serves as the Official Craft Whiskey of the Atlanta Gladiators, sponsors the #15 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry driven by Tanner Gray for TRICON Garage, and is joined by Matt Heafy of TRIVIUM as an executive partner in the brand.
Broadstreet Infamous bourbons are currently distributed throughout Georgia by Savannah Distributing Company and are available online in 41 states.
For more information, visit: www.broadstreetinfamous.com/mattheafy, www.broadstreetinfamous.com, www.trivium.org, www.twitch.tv/matthewkheafy, and www.instagram.com/matthewkheafy
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Chris Roberts
Broadstreet Infamous
+1 706-920-1297
marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
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