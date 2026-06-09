Tianyi Yi

BEIJING, CHINA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China’s film and television industry is undergoing a structural correction in 2026. Confronted with soaring production costs and audience fatigue toward superficial spectacles, the market is shifting away from scale-driven speculation. Recent industry analyses indicate that budget overruns have become prevalent in mid-to-large-scale projects, while audience satisfaction with narrative coherence is declining. This disparity has forced the industry to seek a new equilibrium between investment and quality.Addressing these challenges, a new generation of producers, represented by figures such as Tianyi Yi , advocates for a transition from intuitive management to systematic "process architecture." Yi argues that the era of relying solely on budgetary scale is ending; true competitiveness now lies in granular process control and the integration of data analytics into every stage of production. He posits that technology should serve to eliminate inefficiencies rather than replace creativity, a viewpoint increasingly recognized by peers as a blueprint for sustainable production.This philosophy translates into a pragmatic, data-driven production system evident in Yi’s filmography. While producing the feature film With or Without You, he implemented granular scene breakdowns and dynamic scheduling to navigate fiscal constraints, safeguarding artistic integrity without incurring costly reshoots; the film ultimately premiered at the Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival, a prestigious Category A event in China. Applying the same cinematic rigor to the micro-form market, his team utilized AI-assisted pre-visualization to optimize narrative pacing, resulting in the viral hit Fake Love, True Feelings, which amassed over 260 million views. These cases validate that a disciplined process design is the linchpin connecting critical credibility with commercial viability, offering a replicable paradigm for mid-scale productions caught between quality demands and budgetary constraints.The success of these precision-driven models signals a fundamental reset for the industry’s value chain. As demonstrated by practitioners like Yi, the focus is shifting from merely managing large budgets to mastering the operational efficiency required for sustainable growth. This evolution suggests that the next competitive frontier will not be defined by financial muscle alone but by a studio’s ability to institutionalize data-driven workflows and safeguard narrative integrity.

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