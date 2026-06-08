Delaware Department of Human Resources Hosts Third Statewide Career Fair of 2026

Hiring event to be held on June 12 at Delaware Technical Community College’s George Campus in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR), in partnership with the Department of Labor (DOL), will host its third statewide career fair of 2026 on Friday, June 12, at Delaware Technical Community College’s George Campus in Wilmington.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and connect adult job seekers with career opportunities in state government. Registration is open at statejobs.delaware.gov.

“Our strategy for attracting top talent is to provide job seekers with meaningful access to opportunities across state government,” said DHR Secretary Yvonne Anders Gordon. “Through our partnership with the Department of Labor, we are proud to offer a high-quality, in-person recruiting event that creates pathways to rewarding careers in public service.”

“Connecting Delawareans to career opportunities is central to the Department of Labor’s mission,” said Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “This career fair helps connect talented job seekers with opportunities in public service while strengthening Delaware’s workforce pipeline.”

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event will feature a dedicated networking hour for participants supported by DOL’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), providing exclusive access and support for individuals with disabilities.

In advance of each career fair, DHR’s Central Talent Acquisition (CTA) team works with state agencies to identify job openings and other employment opportunities for adult job seekers, including positions that offer on-site interviews and direct hiring opportunities.

General Public Event Details

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Location: Delaware Technical Community College–George Campus, 300 N. Orange St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Public Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend during public hours to learn more about career opportunities within the State of Delaware. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be available onsite to assist attendees.

To register for the career fair, click here.

To learn more about jobs at the State of Delaware, visit statejobs.delaware.gov.

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