Drunken Woman Goes Online: Producer Qinmei Chen Solves Multi-Timeline Narrative Challenges

Executive Producer, Qinmei Chen

BEIJING, CHINA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The suspense thriller Drunken Woman, produced by Shanghai Dianduidian Culture Media Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Guangzhou Esk Film and Shinshot Media Inc., has officially premiered across all major online platforms, including iQIYI, Tencent Video, and Youku.After five years of development and production, Drunken Woman breaks away from conventional time-loop storytelling by centering on a “cross-temporal battle of the self.” Through the collision and interweaving of multiple timelines, the film creates an intense psychological thriller atmosphere. Its distinctive genre exploration also earned it a nomination in the Main Competition Section of the 17th Macau International Movie Festival.As the film’s Executive Producer, Qinmei Chen stated in an interview that the project’s greatest challenge lay in translating its multi-timeline narrative into a workable production system. The film involves numerous intersecting and parallel timelines, requiring precise continuity in characters’ emotions, psychological states, and visual details across different periods, while also preventing the narrative from collapsing into confusion. This posed an exceptional challenge to conventional production methods. To address this issue, Chen led the development of a “multi-timeline logic matrix,” which broke down the film’s timeline structure, plot progression, and visual parameters into standardized and measurable production indicators. These indicators were then integrated into the shooting schedule to establish a unified “timeline coordinate system” for the entire crew. Under her efficient coordination, the production team maintained flawless execution even while frequently switching between scenes set in different timelines, successfully overcoming one of the biggest obstacles in high-concept filmmaking.Director Tang expressed strong recognition with the film’s final presentation, noting that the production successfully balanced rigorous narrative logic with psychological suspense. He emphasized the importance of the creative team’s collaboration, stating: “The biggest risk in multi-timeline filmmaking is when departments lose alignment in their sense of time, which can cause the entire logic system to fall apart. The standardized framework she built made this complex temporal structure clear and executable, allowing the characters’ psychological progression to unfold naturally. It was a key factor behind the film’s international recognition.”Currently, the suspense thriller Drunken Woman is officially available on iQIYI, Tencent Video, and Youku, inviting audiences to uncover a mystery of self-confrontation that unfolds across time and space.

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