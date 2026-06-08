NAS Pensacola's Bayou Grande Marina Earns Clean and Resilient Environmental Award

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Captain Chandra “Mamasan” Newman presented recognitions to the Northwest Florida Clean Boating Coordinator Eric Best and Bayou Grande Marina personnel onboard NAS Pensacola during a ceremony June 2, honoring the marina’s outstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable operations.

The recognition followed a series of environmental achievements that positioned Bayou Grande Marina as a model recreational boating facility within the Navy. Through diligent conservation efforts, pollution prevention initiatives and responsible waterfront management practices, the marina’s staff demonstrated an unwavering commitment to protecting the natural resources that make Pensacola’s waterways unique.

Among the 2,800 marinas operating in Florida only 30 have achieved the Clean and Resilient Marina designation as of January 2024 according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The Clean Marina Program (CMP) encourages marina facilities to achieve clean and resilience designations by implementing a state of criteria designed to protect human life, promote safety, mitigate exposure of structures on water and land to damage, reduce exposure of boats to damage, minimize damage to property that cannot be relocated and resume business operations as quickly as possible.

During the presentation, Newman commended the marina workforce for their dedication to environmental excellence and their efforts to promote responsible boating practices among military members, retirees and their families.

“Environmental awareness is not just a requirement, it is a responsibility we owe to future generations of Sailors and the communities who live here,” said Newman. “The Bayou Grande Marina team has embraced that responsibility and transformed it into a culture of excellence that is extremely evident throughout this area.”

Over the past year Bayou Grande Marina personnel implemented several initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact including enhanced recycling programs, proper hazardous material handling procedures, boater education efforts and measures aimed at protecting local wildlife and water quality.

Newman added “The recognition received by Bayou Grande Marina reflects countless hours of hard work behind the scenes. This team has proven that operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand and their accomplishments set the standard for others to follow across the Navy.”

For the marina staff, the award represents more than a single accomplishment: it reflects years of dedication to maintaining a safe, clean and environmentally responsible recreational facility for the Navy community. The "Clean and Resilient" pennants flown by the marina represent the highest designation possible within the Clean Marina Program in Florida.

Bayou Grande Marina continues to serve as one of NAS Pensacola’s premier quality of life programs, providing boating, fishing and waterfront recreation opportunities while demonstrating that environmental stewardship and mission support can go hand in hand.

For more information on the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, visit the agency’s website at https://floridadep.gov.

Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.08.2026 09:07 Story ID: 567109 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola's Bayou Grande Marina Earns Clean and Resilient Environmental Award, by CPO Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.