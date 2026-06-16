LASER Accuracy Announces Updates to LASER Credit Access on Salesforce AgentExchange

A complete credit and compliance suite — ACCESS, DECIDE, and COMPLY — on the same zero-intermediary architecture LASER customers have trusted for a decade.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LASER Accuracy, LLC today announced it has updated LASER Credit Access on Salesforce's AgentExchange, providing customers new ways to retrieve credit and identity data, automate decisioning, and embed regulatory compliance directly within their Salesforce environment. The updated platform is delivered through three purpose-built engines — ACCESS, DECIDE, and COMPLY — expanding LASER Credit Access from a credit-retrieval tool into a complete credit and compliance suite for lenders.Built on the Salesforce Platform, LASER Credit Access is currently available on AgentExchange at LASER Credit Access - Credit Reports Experian, TransUnion, Equifax, AML & KYC LASER Credit Access: ACCESS, DECIDE, and COMPLYLASER Credit Access serves mortgage lenders, fintech companies, equipment finance and commercial lenders, banks, credit unions, nonprofits, and CDFIs that need accurate, compliant credit data inside their Salesforce environment. The updated suite organizes the platform into three engines: ACCESS delivers unified credit, identity, and verification data from Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, MeridianLink, Plaid and a broad network of resellers; DECIDE applies configurable scorecards and decision rules for consistent, auditable credit decisions; and COMPLY embeds regulatory safeguards across FCRA, ECOA / Regulation B, GLBA, OFAC, BSA / AML, and CFPB Section 1033 directly into the workflow.The same identity verification and screening that power ACCESS and COMPLY also support anti-fraud use cases. By confirming applicant identity, flagging address and data discrepancies, and screening against OFAC and BSA / AML watchlists before a decision is made, LASER helps lenders catch fraud earlier — protecting the institution's capital while giving consumers added assurance that their identity is being safeguarded.The LASER application runs inside the lender's own Salesforce instance. Bureau calls originate from the lender's Salesforce environment and travel directly to the bureau or chosen reseller — LASER never receives, stores, processes, or routes consumer credit data or borrower PII through any LASER-operated infrastructure. As an app on AgentExchange, LASER Credit Access offers customers a trusted, security-reviewed solution that integrates with the systems they already use.Comments on the News"For years, over 150 financial firms have trusted LASER Credit Access to be the compliant layer between them and the bureaus — a close partner handling the integration, the accuracy, and the compliance so they don't have to shoulder the burden alone. We do it with an architecture where the borrower's data flows directly to the bureau and never through LASER, so proper data ownership is still maintained and trust is never broken. ACCESS, DECIDE, and COMPLY extend that same trust into decisioning, anti-fraud, and compliance." — Michael Dunleavey, Founder, LASER Accuracy, LLCAbout Salesforce AgentExchangeSalesforce AgentExchange makes it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. Today, customers can discover more than 13,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.Additional ResourcesFollow Salesforce on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/salesforce/ ) and X ( https://x.com/salesforce Learn more at https://lasercreditaccess.com Salesforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.About LASER Accuracy, LLCLASER Accuracy, LLC (LASER Credit Access) is a credit infrastructure platform built on the Salesforce Platform and serving mortgage lenders, fintech companies, equipment finance and commercial lenders, banks, credit unions, nonprofits, and CDFIs. Its three-engine suite — ACCESS, DECIDE, and COMPLY — enables lenders to aggregate credit and identity data, automate decisioning, and embed regulatory compliance directly inside their Salesforce environment. LASER's zero-intermediary architecture ensures that consumer credit data and borrower PII never pass through any LASER-operated infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia. Learn more at lasercreditaccess.com.

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