Wildflower Health Names Curio Healthcare Its Preferred Mental Health Partner

The partnership embeds specialized, FDA-cleared maternal mental health care directly into women’s health navigation

Together with Wildflower, we are not offering women a referral — we are offering them a team.” — Shailja Dixit, MD, MPH, MS, CEO & Founder, Curio Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio Healthcare and Wildflower Health today announced a partnership that marks a turning point for maternal mental health care. Curio’s specialized, clinician-led mental health programs are directly integrated into Wildflower’s connected care ecosystem. Through this partnership, women navigating fertility, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause will have seamless access to mental health care that is built specifically for them.Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders affect one in five women, making mental health support a foundational piece of comprehensive maternal care. This partnership bridges a critical gap by directly connecting women to specialized mental health resources when they need them most. By investing in a mother’s emotional well-being, we are directly safeguarding the health, development, and future of the entire family.The MamaLift ProgramAt the center of the partnership is the MamaLift Program — a specialized, therapist-led model of care in which Curio’s trained maternal mental health clinicians use FDA-cleared digital programs and tools to enhance treatment. The program includes MamaLift Plus™, the first and only FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic for treatment of mild to moderate postpartum depression symptoms. Human and digital care combined together have the ability to deliver evidence-based care at scale. The human component is delivered through Curio’s Nora Franchise system.“This partnership reflects our belief that reproductive mental health must be an embedded standard of care, not an afterthought. Together with Wildflower, we are not offering women a referral — we are offering them a team.”— Shailja Dixit, MD, MPH, MS, CEO & Founder, Curio HealthcareWildflower partners with OB/GYN providers and health plans nationwide to extend the model of women’s care using integrated technology, data and services. When Wildflower’s human-led support team and tech-enabled platform identifies a woman at rising mental health risk, she is now connected to Curio’s network of specially trained maternal mental health therapists, supported by continuous symptom monitoring and structured therapeutic content.“Unaddressed mental health challenges are a major driver of poor outcomes and rising costs; by combining forces with Curio, we can proactively close these gaps, lower the total cost of care, and ensure no mother falls through the cracks of a fragmented system.”— Leah Sparks, CEO & Founder, Wildflower HealthBecause mental health conditions are a leading cause of maternal mortality, a timely referral is quite literally a suicide and self-harm prevention strategy. Getting a woman to a specialist quickly changes her trajectory from crisis management to active recovery. In a pilot program of the Wildflower and Curio partnership, women received referrals to support in less than 2 days. Engagement remained high, with 85% of referred patients downloading the MamaLift app and 64% of referred patients completing at least an initial therapy session. From OB to Wildflower to Curio, this integrated clinical layer delivers the right mental health care, from the right clinician, exactly when it matters most.--- ---About Curio HealthcareCurio Healthcare is a Princeton, NJ-based behavioral health company delivering specialized, therapist-led mental health programs for women across the full reproductive life cycle. Curio offers the MamaLift Program, a next-generation model of maternal mental health care that pairs specialized therapists with FDA-cleared digital tools — including MamaLift Plus™, the first FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic for postpartum depression. Through its Nora Mental Health franchise system, Curio also operates a growing, multi-state network of community-based mental health clinics offering in-person and telehealth care for individuals, couples, and families. Visit curiohealthcare.com Media Inquiries: Robert Keough | RobertK@curiodigitaltx.comAbout Wildflower HealthWildflower is a leading women’s health company transforming care delivery and payment models to radically improve access and outcomes. We offer a modular suite of software, support and services directly to providers, payers and patients. We combine personalized digital health journeys, continuous risk monitoring and trusted support teams of Health Advocates, IBCLCs and certified doulas to strengthen the relationship between patients and their care teams. Wildflower also architected the industry's most comprehensive bundle for value-based maternity care, with pre-built functionality for all actuarial, clinical and operational needs. Learn more at www.wildflowerhealth.com Media Inquiries: Jessica Szalay | jessica.szalay@wildflowerhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.