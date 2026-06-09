EU Automation celebrates 10 years in Singapore, marking a decade of growth across Asia-Pacific

The EU Automation APAC team celebrate the opening of their new office space in 2023. Centre-back row are John Young, CEO and Muhammad Ridzwan, General Manager of EU Automation APAC

EU Automation marks 10 years in Singapore after supporting 9,600 manufacturers and achieving 19-fold enquiry growth across Asia-Pacific.

Today, our focus remains on helping customers access the parts they need quickly and reliably, while continuing to grow and strengthen our service across the region to meet increasing demand.” — Muhammad Ridzwan, General Manager of EU Automation APAC

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2026, EU Automation celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the incorporation of EU Automation PTE. LTD. in Singapore, marking a decade of sustained growth across the Asia-Pacific region.What began as a strategic investment in one of Asia's most important business hubs has evolved into a key operation supporting manufacturers across APAC with access to industrial automation parts, multilingual customer service and regional expertise.Singapore was originally selected for its geographical position, world-class logistics infrastructure and multicultural workforce. These advantages have enabled EU Automation to build a regional operation capable of supporting customers across diverse markets while maintaining the speed and responsiveness required by modern manufacturing.The decision has proven successful. Demand for EU Automation's services across Asia-Pacific has increased significantly over the past decade, with enquiries rising almost 19-fold since the company established its presence in Singapore. The growth reflects increasing industrial activity throughout the region, alongside a growing need for reliable access to automation components that help manufacturers minimise downtime and extend the operational life of existing equipment.Over the past 10 years, EU Automation's Singapore branch has supported more than 9,600 manufacturers across Asia-Pacific and built relationships with over 14,500 customers throughout the region. During that time, the team has supplied more than 425,000 industrial automation components, helping businesses maintain production and respond quickly to operational challenges.John Young, Managing Director of EU Automation and former General Manager of the APAC branch, witnessed much of this growth first-hand."It was an incredible experience to help grow the EU Automation brand across Asia-Pacific during such an exciting period for the business."Singapore provided the perfect base for that growth, both professionally and personally. The progress we've seen over the past decade, driven by sustained demand and long-term investment has been exceptional, with the region achieving consistent high growth year after year."The region's growth story extends beyond customer demand alone. Over the past decade, EU Automation's APAC operation has delivered strong and consistent performance, with revenue increasing at an average rate of nearly 50% per year. Continued investment in operational capability has enabled the business to scale alongside its customers' requirements while maintaining high service standards.A significant milestone came in 2023 when EU Automation relocated its Singapore operation to a larger office at 14 Robinson Road, Far East Finance Building. The move reflected increasing demand across the region and provided additional capacity to support the continued expansion of the APAC team.The growth of the branch has also created opportunities for employees to develop and progress within the business.Muhammad Ridzwan, General Manager of EU Automation APAC since 2023, has seen the evolution of the Singapore operation from the front line."Having joined EU Automation as a Sales Executive in 2016, I've seen first-hand how the business has evolved to better support manufacturers across Asia-Pacific."Today, our focus remains on helping customers access the parts they need quickly and reliably, while continuing to grow and strengthen our service across the region to meet increasing demand."Today, EU Automation's presence extends across 14 countries throughout Asia-Pacific. Supporting that growth has been significant investment in people, with regional headcount increasing by more than 560% since 2016. The Singapore team now supports customers in 12 languages, helping manufacturers across the region receive localised support backed by a global supply network.While Singapore remains the centre of EU Automation's APAC operations, it also forms part of the company's wider international network spanning the United Kingdom, Europe and the Americas. Together, these teams help manufacturers around the world source industrial automation parts quickly and reliably, reducing downtime and keeping production moving.As EU Automation enters its second decade in Singapore, the focus remains unchanged: providing manufacturers with fast access to the parts they need and delivering the service required to keep industry moving.

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