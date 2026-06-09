Tempesta Media Launches Virtual Dispatcher, The First AI + Human Call Answering Solution for the Trades

Combines AI screening with U.S.-based human dispatchers to capture every call, filter spam, and book more jobs 24/7, including weekends and holidays.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempesta Media, a demand generation technology company exclusively serving residential home services contractors, today announced the launch of Virtual Dispatcher, a hybrid AI-and-human call-answering solution designed to solve one of the trades' most persistent revenue problems: missedcalls.According to Tempesta Media's internal data, up to 60% of inbound calls to contractors go unanswered. In a market where homeowners expect an immediate response, that silence is costly. Research shows that in more than 90% of cases, a homeowner who can't reach a contractor immediately will hang up rather than leave a voicemail and call a competitor instead.Built for the Trades. Not Repurposed from Another IndustryVirtual Dispatcher was purpose-built for residential home services. That distinction matters. Scheduling a plumber, HVAC technician, or electrician involves real complexity: crew assignments, service area routing, travel time, and job type qualification. Generic AI-only systems struggle with these realities.Virtual Dispatcher solves this with a hybrid model:- AI answers on the first ring, every time, with no hold music, no voicemail, no missed opportunity.- AI filters spam and qualifies callers before any human time is spent.- Live U.S.-based dispatchers take over when a caller is ready to book - handling the scheduling complexity that AI alone cannot reliably manage.- Contractors control call routing. Route to your own team during business hours, hand off to Virtual Dispatcher's professional receptionists on evenings, weekends, and holidays."We've been working with contractors for years, and the data is clear: the majority of calls they get go unanswered," said Michael Marchese, CEO of Tempesta Media. "Think of all the revenue they're missing. Virtual Dispatcher exists to close that gap."The ROI Case Is StraightforwardMany contractors are already investing in paid search, SEO, and digital marketing to drive inbound calls. Virtual Dispatcher is the last mile that turns that marketing spend into booked jobs. Every answered call that would have otherwise gone to voicemail is a direct return on marketing investment already made.Virtual Dispatcher is available for $399/month, or $349/month with an annual commitment, at a fraction of the cost of a full-time receptionist, with 24/7 availability that no in-house hire can match.AvailabilityVirtual Dispatcher is available now. For more information or to request a demo, visit tempestamedia.com/virtual-dispatcher About Tempesta MediaFounded in 2011, Tempesta Media is an award-winning marketing technology company and the only demand generation solution built exclusively for residential home services contractors. With more than 400 businesses served across the United States, Tempesta Media's suite, including Bullseye Effect™, Scale, Dominate, My Licensed Contractor, and Virtual Dispatcher, combines advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and proven results to deliver larger, higher-quality jobs for contractors.

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