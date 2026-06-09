Revalant Advisors Announces Jim Carroll as Managing Director

Jim Carroll, Managing Director of Revalant Advisors

Accomplished Executive Leader Joins Revalant Advisors to Help Clients Accelerate Revenue Growth, Strengthen Leadership, and Build High-Performing Organizations

Jim's extensive leadership experience across telecommunications, technology, mobility, and SaaS, combined with his proven ability to translate strategy into execution, will create immediate value” — Executive Board of Revalant Advisors

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revalant Advisors today announced that Jim Carroll has joined the firm as Managing Director, further expanding the company's executive advisory capabilities in sales transformation, revenue growth, leadership development, and organizational performance.Jim brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience helping organizations improve sales effectiveness, accelerate revenue growth, develop high-performing teams, and implement operating frameworks that drive sustainable business results. Throughout his career, he has partnered with C-suite leaders to improve commercial performance through strategic planning, process optimization, talent development, and operational execution.He has held senior leadership positions with some of the world's most recognized organizations, including Head of U.S. Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales for Verizon's SaaS division, Vice President of Carrier and Enterprise Mobility at Samsung, East Region President of Sprint Business, and leadership roles during a distinguished 22-year career with AT&T.In his role at Revalant Advisors, Carroll will work closely with the firm's leadership team and clients to guide sales transformation initiatives, strengthen organizational effectiveness, accelerate revenue growth, maximize technology investments, and implement scalable processes that support long-term success.His primary areas of focus include:· Sales Strategy and Transformation· Revenue Growth Acceleration· Sales Leadership Development· Organizational Performance and Execution· Operational Excellence"Organizations today face increasing pressure to deliver predictable growth while maximizing the effectiveness of their people, processes, and technology," said the Executive Board of Revalant Advisors. "Jim's extensive leadership experience across telecommunications, technology, mobility, and SaaS, combined with his proven ability to translate strategy into execution, will create immediate value for our clients.""Companies of every size, from startups to global enterprises are facing unprecedented change in how they serve customers, compete, and create value," said Carroll. "The challenge is not simply keeping pace with change, but anticipating it and positioning the organization to stay ahead of it. The most successful companies align strategy with measurable business outcomes while investing in their people and maintaining the discipline required to execute consistently. Sustainable success is built through strong leadership, accountability, continuous improvement, and a shared commitment to achieving results."Carroll's appointment reflects Revalant Advisors' continued commitment to helping organizations navigate change, strengthen performance, improve execution, and achieve sustainable long-term growth.About Revalant AdvisorsRevalant Advisors is a strategic consulting and advisory firm that helps organizations accelerate growth, strengthen leadership, improve operational performance, and execute transformative business strategies. Revalant is celebrating over 15 years of client consulting services, working with executive leadership. Revalant partners with companies across the hospitality, real estate, multifamily, furnished apartment, technology, SaaS, wireless connectivity, and government contractors to deliver practical solutions in strategic planning, fractional leadership, organizational transformation, business development, federal contracting, recruiting, and revenue growth. Through a hands-on, results-driven methodology that aligns people, processes, and performance. Revalant helps organizations navigate change, capitalize on new opportunities, and build stronger, more scalable businesses.

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