Celebrating Diabetes Week 2026: why we need to invest in our diabetes workforce

Diabetes Week is an opportunity to take stock of the progress made and the challenges ahead. From tackling inequalities and improving patient safety in hospital settings, to expanding the use of technology and new therapies, and strengthening care in communities and neighbourhoods, healthcare professionals working in diabetes have much to be proud of. Their sustained efforts are delivering real improvements for patients across the UK and beyond.

At the same time, it is vital that we continue to support the workforce at every stage of their career. Diabetes and endocrinology is a diverse and evolving specialty, both in the people it attracts and the breadth of care it delivers. Ensuring clinicians can develop, thrive and lead improvement must remain a priority.

Workforce distribution remains uneven. There is significant regional variation in the number of diabetes consultants per 100,000 population, ranging from 1.88 in the southeast to 3.52 in London, leaving some areas comparatively underserved. This disparity is also reflected when considering the prevalence of type 2 diabetes. In London, there are 0.55 consultants per 1,000 people with diabetes, compared with 0.34 in the southeast. While data on full-time equivalent roles is not available, it is likely that these differences are even more pronounced in practice.

The specialty is characterised by a diverse workforce. As of 2022, 37% of diabetes consultants were women and 45% gained their primary medical qualification outside the UK – notably higher than the 32% across physician specialties overall. As the Medical Training Prioritisation Act is implemented, the RCP will continue to advocate for and support international medical graduates, who form a substantial part of the diabetes workforce, to ensure that they are able to fulfil their career aspirations.

Retention is equally critical. Nearly half of diabetes consultants report excessive workloads, with 41% working beyond their contracted hours and only 35% feeling they have control over their workload. While 16% are at risk of burnout – lower than the overall consultant figure of 19% – these findings underline the need for sustained attention to workforce wellbeing.

Encouragingly, levels of professional satisfaction remain high. Nine in ten diabetes consultants report being satisfied with their specialty work, and most feel valued by their patients and colleagues. These figures compare favourably with the wider consultant workforce and reflect the strong sense of purpose within the specialty.

Training also requires renewed focus. As care increasingly shifts into community and neighbourhood settings, many diabetes and endocrinology teams have already adapted, building closer relationships with primary care and redefining specialist roles beyond the hospital environment. However, access to these settings for resident doctors is inconsistent. Training pathways must evolve to ensure that all resident doctors are able to gain the competencies required for modern practice, including experience in prevention, community-based care and multidisciplinary working.

At the same time, the complexity of care continues to grow. Advances such as hybrid closed loop systems and new therapies across type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and obesity, alongside increasing numbers of patients with multiple health conditions, mean that the skills required before completing training are expanding. Resident doctors and specialty organisations have highlighted the need to rebalance workloads across group 1 specialties, ensuring sufficient time to develop specialist expertise alongside general medical responsibilities.

Programmes such as the Diabetes Care Accreditation Programme (DCAP) also have an important role to play in supporting the workforce. By setting clear standards, providing external review and creating structured frameworks for service delivery, DCAP helps teams to work more effectively and consistently. This, in turn, can support workforce development by clarifying roles, improving team functioning and creating environments where clinicians are better able to deliver safe care and engage in continuous improvement.

Above all, patient expectations must remain at the heart of service design. People living with diabetes want care that is personalised, accessible and delivered in partnership with them. They expect access to high-quality education and technology to support self-management, including in hospital settings. They expect services to identify their diabetes early in the care pathway – whether at referral or on admission – and to ensure that their care is safe, particularly when it involves high-risk medications such as insulin. They also expect healthcare teams to recognise the psychological impact of living with a long-term condition and to support their wider health needs.

Meeting these expectations requires a highly skilled, well-supported workforce and services that are appropriately resourced. As Diabetes Week highlights, there is much to celebrate – but also a clear imperative to continue investing in the people and systems that will sustain and improve diabetes care in the years ahead.