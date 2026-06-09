Reviva Labs Expands Its Best-Selling Lip Balm into a Complete Lip Care Routine

Vitamin E-Stick, Overnight Lip Repair Mask, and Organic Sugar Lip Scrub

Reviva Labs debuts Overnight Lip Repair Mask, Organic Sugar Lip Scrub, and Renew & Repair Lip Care Kit to complement the iconic Vitamin E-Stick

These new products were built to work alongside it, giving lips the preparation and overnight care that turn a daily habit into a complete routine.” — William Levins

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs, the functional natural skincare brand with more than 50 years of heritage, today announced the immediate availability of three new lip care products: the Overnight Lip Repair Mask, the Organic Sugar Lip Scrub, and the Renew & Repair Lip Care Kit. First unveiled at Natural Products Expo West, the Overnight Lip Repair Mask and Organic Sugar Lip Scrub are available now through distribution partners, direct-to-consumer at revivalabs.com, and on Amazon, with retail placement underway. The Renew & Repair Lip Care Kit is available exclusively direct-to-consumer at revivalabs.com.

The launch is rooted in a simple observation: Reviva's Vitamin E-Stick Lip Balm has long been one of the brand's top-selling products, trusted by customers for daily lip moisture and protection. Yet nothing in the line was designed to prepare lips before the E-Stick or repair them more intensively overnight. The new products close that gap, giving customers a structured routine built around a product they already reach for.

"Our customers have trusted the Vitamin E-Stick for years," said William Levins, VP of Marketing. "These new products were built to work alongside it, giving lips the preparation and overnight care that turn a daily habit into a complete routine."

Organic Sugar Lip Scrub

The first step in the routine, the Organic Sugar Lip Scrub addresses surface buildup that can limit how well treatments and balms absorb. Organic sugar crystals provide controlled exfoliation while nourishing plant oils cushion the process, leaving lips soft rather than stripped. Recommended one to two times weekly before treatments or long-wear lip color.

Overnight Lip Repair Mask

Designed to work during sleep, the Overnight Lip Repair Mask forms a flexible, moisture-rich layer to reduce dryness and restore comfort by morning. The formula combines plant waxes and emollients with Sweet Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Buriti Fruit Oil. Ceramide NP supports the natural lip barrier, while Sea Buckthorn extract and mixed tocopherols provide antioxidant support for lips that appear healthier with continued use.

Renew & Repair Lip Care Kit

Available exclusively direct-to-consumer at revivalabs.com, the Renew & Repair Lip Care Kit brings the full routine together in a single permanent SKU: one Organic Sugar Lip Scrub, one Overnight Lip Repair Mask, and two Vitamin E-Sticks. It presents the complete system in one package, supports regimen adoption and basket growth, and anchors the new lineup around the E-Stick franchise customers already know.

The Overnight Lip Repair Mask and Organic Sugar Lip Scrub are available now via authorized distributors, at revivalabs.com, and on Amazon. The Renew & Repair Lip Care Kit is available exclusively at revivalabs.com. Retail placement is in progress. Retailers and distributors can contact their Reviva Labs sales representative or reach the team directly at 856-428-3885 or sales.us@revivalabs.com.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs delivers functional skincare built around complete routines designed to address specific concerns, from brightening and hydration to firming and age support. For more than 50 years, the brand has paired thoughtfully selected natural ingredients with proven scientific formulation to create products that earn their place in real-world regimens. Generations of customers trust Reviva for practical, results-focused skincare grounded in ingredient integrity and consistent performance, supported by knowledgeable U.S.-based service and virtual skincare consultations that guide confident routine selection. Proudly cruelty-free, clean, and made in the USA, Reviva Labs continues its legacy of dependable functional skincare as part of the Sendayco family of brands.

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