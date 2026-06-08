Two-Vehicle Serious Injury Accident in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, IDAHO – The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Sunday, June 7th, 2026, at approximately 10:15 p.m. at Missouri Avenue and State Highway 45 just south of Nampa.

A white 2014 Ford F150 driven by an unknown occupant was heading southbound on State Highway 45. A black 2012 Volkswagen Beetle containing a juvenile driver, and juvenile passenger, was traveling eastbound on Missouri Avenue, when the Volkswagen collided with the Ford in the intersection.

The driver of the Ford was not on scene when officers arrived. The occupants of the Volkswagen were transported by ground ambulances to local hospitals.

The occupants in the Volkswagen were wearing seatbelts.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County EMS, and Nampa Fire Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho