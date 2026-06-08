Michigan launches new online form to improve reporting, tracking of harmful algal blooms to help keep residents healthy

As summer approaches, the Michigan Departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are reminding Michigan residents living near or visiting area waters to keep an eye out for harmful algal blooms (HABs).

HABs form due to a rapid growth of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, which are naturally found in lakes, rivers and ponds. Unfortunately, some cyanobacteria have toxins (cyanotoxins) that can be found in blooms and be harmful to people and animals. They often look like blue-green, yellow or brown streaks, foam or thick paint-like scums on the water surface.

To help Michigan residents alert the state about suspected HABs, EGLE has updated its online reporting form to include harmful algal bloom reports. The public will now be able to report suspected HABs by filling out the form at Michigan.gov/HABs. Individuals reporting a potential HAB are requested to provide details and upload photos of what they see in the water. Individuals can also make a report by calling EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278.

“This new online form is an easy and efficient way for Michiganders to help monitor and safeguard our water resources,” said Jerrod Sanders, director of Water Resources Division at EGLE. “This tool improves efficiency and helps us respond to potential risks more effectively.”

EGLE staff will review reported information to help confirm whether it’s likely a HAB. Reporting helps the state track and understand these blooms and can lead to public notifications to keep people and domestic animals safe if a HAB is detected.

Breathing in or swallowing water with HAB toxins may cause illness, such as runny eyes or nose, asthma-like symptoms, difficulty breathing, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, headaches or dizziness. Skin contact may cause rashes, blisters or hives.

“If you had contact with or swallowed water with a suspected HAB and feel sick, call your health care provider or seek medical attention as soon as possible,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “If you have questions about algal blooms and keeping yourself safe, call 800-648-6942.”

Locations of HAB reports verified by EGLE and results of cyanotoxin testing are displayed on the Michigan Harmful Algal Bloom Reports Map. It is important to know that not all HABs in Michigan are reported to EGLE and therefore may not be on the map. HABs can move around, disappear and reappear, and start and stop producing cyanotoxins. This means HABs may be present in water bodies but not on the map.

MDHHS recommends residents look for visible HABs or scums before getting in the water, stay out of water that appears to be affected and rinse off after being in the water.

Keeping animals safe from HABs

Animals, especially dogs, can have vomiting, diarrhea, staggering, seizures or even die after contact with HABs. To prevent illness, keep animals away from discolored or scummy water and shorelines, rinse them off with fresh water after contact with lake water and bring them clean drinking water. If an animal gets sick after contact with a suspected HAB, call a veterinarian right away.

Contacts for HAB questions