Route 360 Median Crossover to Close at Newland Road in Richmond County on June 15-17

FREDERICKSBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will temporarily close a median crossover for several days next week at the Route 360 and Route 624 (Newland Road) intersection in Richmond County.

Starting Monday, June 15, the Route 360 median crossover will close to allow crews to complete necessary drainage work for an intersection improvement under construction. The crossover will remain closed 24 hours a day until it reopens on Wednesday, June 17.

Signs will be posted to guide motorists along the detour, which will include nearby crossovers along Route 360.

Message boards will be posted near the intersection to alert travelers to the upcoming crossover closure.

The $2.8 million project under construction is making several improvements to reduce the risk that vehicle paths will overlap at the intersection, resulting in a crash.

Improvements include:

New right turn lane from Route 360 westbound onto Newland Road.

New crossover for Route 360 westbound traffic to U-turn and travel east on Route 360 eastbound, toward the Town of Warsaw. This crossover will be built east of the existing crossover at Route 360 and Newland Road.

Signs will prohibit Route 360 westbound traffic from using the existing Newland Road intersection crossover to turn left and U-turn onto eastbound Route 360.

West of the Route 360 and Newland Road intersection, a crossover will be closed.

Construction began in April 2026 and will be complete by Sept. 11, 2026.

511Virginia

Motorists can find updates on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511Virginia.

Download the free mobile 511Virginia app for Apple and Android devices to stay connected, or visit www.511.vdot.virginia.gov. Motorists also can reach 511Virginia by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

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