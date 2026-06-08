NAVFAC Washington, With Capt. Daniel Schmitt at the Helm, Delivers a Year of Mission-Critical Results for National Defense

One year of critical infrastructure delivered. One year of a workforce tested and strengthened. One year of fingerprints on national defense. It started on May 22, 2025, when Capt. Daniel Schmitt assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. Today, he reflects on a year defined by mission delivery, workforce resilience and an unwavering commitment to national security.

"Command is a humbling opportunity," Schmitt said. "Seeing people grow over that year -- it's been tremendous. Sometimes it feels like yesterday, and other times it feels like it's been 10 years."

NAVFAC Washington provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental services to Navy, Marine Corps and other federal agencies across the National Capital Region (NCR); a mission Schmitt describes as deeply connected to national defense, even when that connection isn't immediately visible.

"What we do here in the NCR still contributes directly to national security," he said. "We don't necessarily have submarines and ships in this area, but the technology developed here, the cutting-edge training, whether at the Naval Academy with our future warfighters or at Quantico where Marines go through the crucible before heading to the fleet, we do incredible things."

Among the command's standout achievements, NAVFAC Washington recently reached a major milestone at the U.S. Naval Academy, completing renovations at MacDonough Hall-- the Academy's gymnasium and a foundational element of midshipmen training.

"Every single midshipman who goes through the academy will use that facility to develop those skills and become a better warfighter," Schmitt said. "We're proud to deliver something that enables that mission."

The command also made direct investments in the quality of life for service members, completing barracks improvements at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Naval Support Facility Indian Head and Marine Corps Base Quantico. Additionally, NAVFAC Washington is constructing a Child Development Center at Joint Base Andrews to support the U.S. Air Force families and the readiness of the total force.

"Providing good housing for Sailors and Marines is an absolute priority of both the Chief of Naval Operations and the Commandant of the Marine Corps," Schmitt said. "Absolute fingerprints all over that."

Guided by his three-pillar command philosophy of People, Performance and Partnerships, Schmitt has driven data-informed improvements in construction delivery -- analyzing five years of contract data to reduce costly changes and schedule delays, a win-win outcome for both the command and its industry partners.

As he heads into year two, Schmitt's message to his workforce is clear.

"Be proud of what you do," he said. "The only constant right now is change and everybody is doing a tremendous job. Stay stoic and mission-focused. We have great people who do that every day."

NAVFAC Washington is one of four facilities engineering commands that report to NAVFAC Atlantic and one of nine across NAVFAC.