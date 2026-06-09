CDT and Liam Moor Acquire Atlantic at Twin Hickory to Preserve Affordable Senior Homes in Glen Allen, Va

Atlantic at Twin Hickory offers on‑site amenities tailored to seniors, including updated common areas and laundry facilities, and is within walking distance of local parks, a recreation center, a public library and a YMCA that provides additional senior p

Community Development Trust and joint‑venture partner Liam Moor recently acquired Atlantic at Twin Hickory, a 110‑unit senior affordable housing community.

This acquisition reflects CDT’s continued commitment to preserving deeply affordable, well-maintained homes for senior residents for the long run.” — Michael Lear, Chief Business Development Officer at CDT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Development Trust, Inc. (“CDT”) , and joint‑venture partner Liam Moor recently acquired Atlantic at Twin Hickory, a 110‑unit senior affordable housing community in Glen Allen, Va., located in the Richmond metro. The acquisition closed in the first quarter of 2026 and preserves all 110 units at 60% of area median income under the senior LIHTC program.The acquisition secures high‑quality, affordable housing in a rental market with limited affordable senior options. Comparable market rents in the area are hundreds of dollars higher than rents at Atlantic at Twin Hickory, creating meaningful monthly savings for residents and preserving stability for low‑income seniors.“This acquisition reflects CDT’s continued commitment to preserving deeply affordable, well-maintained homes for senior residents for the long run,” said Michael Lear , Chief Business Development Officer at CDT. “We are excited to provide long-term, mission-focused capital that safeguards both the property’s physical condition and its affordability for current and future residents, and we are thrilled to partner with Liam Moor to expand our presence in Virginia.”CDT provided limited‑partner equity in a joint‑venture with Liam Moor, a mission‑aligned owner‑operator, to capitalize the acquisition. The deal re-establishes CDT’s equity portfolio presence in Virginia and advances the organization’s double‑bottom‑line strategy of preserving affordable housing at scale while pursuing attractive investor outcomes.“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Richmond and grateful for CDT’s partnership in preserving a community that serves low‑income seniors,” said Adam Stein, Founder & Principal of Liam Moor. “By combining responsible capital with proven property management, we can protect affordability, enhance resident services, and ensure the property remains a high‑quality option for older adults in the area.”Atlantic at Twin Hickory offers on‑site amenities tailored to seniors, including updated common areas and laundry facilities, and is within walking distance of local parks, a recreation center, a public library and a YMCA that provides additional senior programming.About CDT:The Community Development Trust (“CDT”) is a national investor that provides long-term capital for the preservation and creation of affordable housing. Working with local, regional, and national partners, CDT makes long-term equity investments and originates long-term mortgages. CDT currently has investments totaling more than $3.2 billion in debt and equity capital for properties in 45 states and regions — helping to preserve and create over 35,000 units of affordable housing that have provided homes for more than 125,000 residents. CDT is a private real estate investment trust (REIT) and a certified community development financial institution (CDFI).About Liam Moor:Liam Moor is a Colorado-based affordable housing investment firm founded in 2024. Though a young company, its team brings deep roots in the affordable housing industry. Since its formation, Liam has completed the acquisition of seven LIHTC communities representing more than 750 units.Liam’s mission centers on expanding access to quality, affordable housing while delivering strong, sustainable returns for investors. It does this through the preservation, recapitalization, and repositioning of multifamily properties, with specialized expertise in navigating the LIHTC program and its complex regulatory and tax landscape.

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