INNOCN Announces Limited-Time Amazon Savings on Gaming and Ultrawide Monitor Lineup

27G2T 40C1R 49C1S H3CQC-P

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A selection of INNOCN gaming and ultrawide monitors will be available at discounted pricing during a limited-time Amazon promotion, offering options for competitive gamers, content creators, and multitasking professionals.INNOCN today announced a limited-time promotional event on Amazon featuring several gaming and ultrawide monitor models. The promotion includes savings across multiple display categories, ranging from high-refresh-rate gaming monitors to large-format ultrawide displays designed for immersive entertainment and productivity workflows.The promotion highlights four display models intended to serve different user needs.INNOCN 27 Inch Gaming Monitor (Model 27G2T Designed for competitive esports, this 1440p display features a 320Hz refresh rate to ensure fluid motion tracking. During the promotional window, the model is positioned at a Best Deal price of $169.97, representing a $110 reduction from its regular retail price of $279.99.Product Availability: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FPFTPPYN INNOCN 40 Inch Ultrawide Monitor (Model 40C1R)Catering to users who require an expanded field of view for both immersive gaming and multitasking, this 1440p ultrawide display operates at a 144Hz refresh rate. The model has received a $150 discount, bringing the standard $529.99 retail price down to a promotional event price of $379.44.Product Availability: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G7VVZ229 INNOCN 49 Inch 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor (Model 49C1S Positioned at the premium tier of the ultra-panoramic category, this 49-inch display delivers a 5K2K resolution combined with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, bridging the gap between high-fidelity visual production and high-frame-rate gaming. It is available during the event for $624.97, down from the regular price of $799.49.Product Availability: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1VHBPQT INNOCN 49 Inch 144Hz Ultrawide Monitor (Model H3CQC-P)This 49-inch ultrawide variant offers a 144Hz refresh rate, balancing panoramic workspace utility with smooth gaming performance. The retail pricing has been adjusted from $749.99 to a promotional tier of $529.97, yielding a total savings of $175.Product Availability: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G6CVTWVP According to corporate statements, these promotional adjustments are scheduled to be live on the official Amazon US marketplace for a limited duration during the upcoming Best Deal cycle. The company aims to evaluate market responses to these pricing structures to inform its inventory allocations for the upcoming quarters.About INNOCNINNOCN develops display products for gaming, professional content creation, entertainment, and productivity applications. The company offers a range of monitor solutions including Mini LED, OLED, 4K, and ultrawide display technologies for consumers and professionals worldwide.Media Contact:INNOCN Marketing TeamEmail: marketing@innocn.comWebsite: https://innocn.com/en-us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.