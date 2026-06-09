Adalvo Appoints Rannveig Borg Sigurðardóttir as Chief Legal Officer

Adalvo, the global B2B pharmaceutical company operating across 140+ markets, announces the appointment of Rannveig Borg Sigurðardóttir as Chief Legal Officer.

SAN GWANN, MALTA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adalvo, the global B2B pharmaceutical company specialising in dossier development and out-licensing across 140+ markets, today announces the appointment of Rannveig Borg Sigurðardóttir as Chief Legal Officer.

Based in Switzerland and reporting directly to CEO Anil Okay, Rannveig brings over 20 years of international legal leadership spanning M&A, capital markets, corporate governance, compliance, and strategic commercial negotiations across multinational, highly regulated environments. She holds a Master's degree in International Business Law from the University of Paris Sorbonne and is admitted to both the Icelandic Bar and as a Solicitor in England & Wales.

Anil Okay, CEO of Adalvo, commented: "I’m very pleased to welcome Rannveig to Adalvo. She brings a strong track record across complex international legal environments, and what stands out is how she operates — with ownership, clarity and the ability to deliver in demanding situations. This is exactly the culture we are building at Adalvo as we continue scaling towards our ambition of becoming the number one B2B partner in pharma globally."

Rannveig joins a senior leadership team driving Adalvo's next phase of international expansion, with a growing portfolio spanning over 170 commercial partners worldwide.

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