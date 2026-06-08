Soil Health Series 2026: Field Day #1
Bureau / Program: Maine Healthy Soils Program, Agriculture Resource Development
Date: June 9, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM - 12:00 AM
Location: Meadowcroft Farm/Seacolors Yarnery, 45 Hopkins Road, Washington, ME 04574
Event Type: Workshop/Training
Each workshop in the Soil Health Series will feature a different local farm. After gathering for a meal featuring locally sourced ingredients, participants will walk the fields with Matthew Boucher, Maine State Soil Scientist, to discuss opportunities and challenges in managing soil health on-site, and to provide advice and answer any questions attendees may have.
Nanne Kennedy / Meadowcroft Farm - Soil Health and Livestock - Rotational grazing and a cover crop trial.
Capacity is limited. Registration is required.
Cost: Free
Co-Sponsor: Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District
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