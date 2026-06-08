Bureau / Program: Maine Healthy Soils Program, Agriculture Resource Development

Date: June 9, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM - 12:00 AM

Location: Meadowcroft Farm/Seacolors Yarnery, 45 Hopkins Road, Washington, ME 04574

Event Type: Workshop/Training Each workshop in the Soil Health Series will feature a different local farm. After gathering for a meal featuring locally sourced ingredients, participants will walk the fields with Matthew Boucher, Maine State Soil Scientist, to discuss opportunities and challenges in managing soil health on-site, and to provide advice and answer any questions attendees may have. Nanne Kennedy / Meadowcroft Farm - Soil Health and Livestock - Rotational grazing and a cover crop trial. Capacity is limited. Registration is required. Register Cost: Free

Co-Sponsor: Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District



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