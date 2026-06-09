Bangalore Watch Company makes a watch from Captured Carbon

Bangalore Watch Company™ has developed a proprietary material called ReforgeCarbon™ - a combination of forged carbon composite and rCB (Recovered Carbon Black).

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangalore Watch Company™, an independent watch brand from India, has spent the last few years building mechanical watches from India. The brand is known for creating high-quality watches with contemporary Indian narratives. They have explored proprietary ceramics, decommissioned military assets, and outer-space Meteorites. And this time, they have shifted their focus to Captured Carbon. As part of their GPHG nominated Peninsula collection, the brand today announced Peninsula Carbon – a limited-edition watch using dials made of captured carbon from the atmosphere and our industrial waste streams.A first of its kind in the world, an Indian watch brand has developed a proprietary material called ReforgeCarbon™ - a combination of forged carbon composite and rCB (Recovered Carbon Black). rCB in the watch is sourced from industrial waste and atmospheric pollutants that would otherwise end up in our atmosphere.“When we launched the Peninsula collection in 2025, it was about celebrating the mountains, oceans, and forests. This time, we are shifting our focus to cities. Cities occupy just 2% of the Earth’s land but contribute to nearly 70% of global carbon emissions. Peninsula Carbon is a reminder of that reality”, said Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of the brand.Each dial is formed by compressing carbon fibres and recovered carbon black within a thermoset resin under high pressure — producing a material that is exceptionally lightweight, structurally strong, and visually unlike anything produced by conventional carbon fibre manufacturing.Recovered carbon black (rCB) is a fine carbon material obtained through the pyrolysis of end-of-life industrial waste and byproducts — materials that would otherwise be subject to uncontrolled burning and released as pollutants into the atmosphere. We are proud of our material contribution to this project with Bangalore Watch Company™, said Tejas Sidnal, CEO and Founder of CarbonCraft, a Bangalore based material science company that worked with Bangalore Watch Company™ on this project.“For most human history, we did not live in permanent settlements. But today, the cities are the engines of economic growth and human ambition’ the biggest consequence of this is Carbon. Peninsula Carbon begins with that reality. It is not a sustainability argument, but a cultural statement. We have taken actual particulate matter and turned it into a precision object for our wrists”, says Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of the brand.The watch also replaces the traditional minute track with a display inspired by the Air Quality Index (AQI), with numbers and colors graduating from 50 in green, all the way to 500 in deep red.Fitting to any high-quality mechanical watch, the brand has built the watch using Surgical-grade stainless steel, with an anti-scratch sapphire crystal, with 200 Meters of water resistance, and powered by a highly accurate Swiss automatic movement that is completely assembled, regulated, tested, and quality passed using stringent Swiss standards at the brand’s Bangalore facility.The Peninsula Carbon is offered as a single execution, a limited edition of 100 pieces. Each watch carries its own unique dial structure, shaped by the process that forms it. No two watches will look alike, and every piece is individually numbered. The Peninsula Carbon watch will be priced approximately GBP 2,200 and can be ordered via the brand’s website starting on 26th May 2026.About Bangalore Watch Company™Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India’s first watch qualified for Spaceflight , and a proprietary Cerasteel™ material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

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