Pre-Orders Open June 11: Batman (Comics) The Riddler All In One (Design by Carlos D'Anda) Statue

Real Elite Masterline Batman (Comics) The Riddler All In One (Design by Carlos D'Anda) Pose 1 Pose 2 Pose 3 Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: The Riddler All In One (Design by Carlos D'Anda) from " Batman (Comics)." Pre-orders June 11, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for The Riddler All In One (Design by Carlos D’Anda) from the Real Elite Masterline series.This 1/3 scale statue presents a new interpretation of The Riddler, drawing inspiration from the character’s appearances across comics, films, and games. The design was created in collaboration with comic artist Carlos D’Anda, combining realistic detailing with his distinctive artistic style.The portrait features The Riddler’s domino mask, facial hair, and tailored suit, faithfully recreated with careful attention to textures and finishes. Additional details such as the hat, boots, and signature cane further capture the character’s distinctive appearance.The themed base is inspired by The Riddler’s hideout and incorporates a variety of character-related elements, including LED-illuminated monitors, a Batman bust, and other decorative accessories that help establish the atmosphere of his world.The DX Version includes a wide range of interchangeable display options, including alternate heads, arms, hands, and canes, allowing collectors to create different display combinations. Head stands are also included for showcasing unused parts.The DX Bonus Version additionally includes an exclusive full-face mask head inspired by one of the character’s alternate appearances.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Batman (Comics) The Riddler All In One (Design by Carlos D'Anda) DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,999Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/3H: 74 cm W: 48 cm D: 47 cm (Shouldering Round Question Cane)H: 74 cm W: 47 cm D: 47 cm (Shouldering Square Question Cane / Cane Planted with Round Question Cane)H: 74 cm W: 50 cm D: 47 cm (Cane Planted with Square Question Cane)H: 74 cm W: 49 cm D: 47 cm (Gripping Round Question Cane)H: 74 cm W: 52 cm D: 47 cm (Gripping Square Question Cane)*Height is 73 cm with the Full Face Mask Head.Weight: Approx. 18.79 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Riddler Themed Base with LED Illumination・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Purple Domino Mask, Green Domino Mask, Goggles)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Outstretched, Bent)・Three (3) Swappable Right Hands (Outstretched: Two-Finger / Bent: Open, Envelope)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Shouldering Cane, Cane Planted & Gripping Cane)・Three (3) Swappable Left Hands with Round Question Cane (Shouldering Cane, Cane Planted, Gripping Cane)・Three (3) Swappable Left Hands with Square Question Cane (Shouldering Cane, Cane Planted, Gripping Cane)・One (1) Shoulder Bag・Two (2) Head Stands・One (1) Swappable Head (Full Face Mask) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.