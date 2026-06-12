INNOVA Partners with Copeland to Deliver Industry-Leading Smart Thermostat Integration for Inverter Heat Pumps

New proprietary solution unlocks performance of INNOVA’s All-In-One Wall-through and Wall-mounted systems with Copeland's Verdant Energy Management Solution

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOVA , a pioneer in all-in-one heat pump technology with integrated energy recovery ventilation (ERV) and no outdoor unit, today announced a strategic partnership with Copeland, a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions. Through the partnership, INNOVA's systems will now ship with a custom-configured version of Copeland’s Verdant VX4 thermostat, purpose-built to unlock the full performance of INNOVA's inverter-driven heat pump technology.The thermostat will serve as a dedicated control interface for INNOVA's All-In-One heat and Wall through and mounted heat pump line, enabling precise inverter modulation, occupancy-based setbacks, and seamless integration with INNOVA's proprietary control algorithms. Copeland’s Verdant energy management platform — deployed across more than 11,000 properties globally and widely trusted by hospitality and multifamily operators — gives developers and property owners a familiar, proven controls solution that accelerates specification approvals and simplifies hospitality brand-standard and GRMS (Guest Room Management System) compliance."This partnership is about unlocking the full potential of inverter technology. Our systems are designed to modulate, learn, and adapt, but without the right control interface, much of that intelligence is left on the table," said Yohai West, executive vice-president of product at INNOVA. "By integrating directly with the Verdant VX4 thermostat, we created a solution to operate exactly as intended, delivering the efficiency and comfort performance our customers expect."INNOVA's inverter compressor technology and Copeland’s Verdant VX4 thermostat work in concert to deliver predictive comfort optimization alongside robust energy management, including occupancy detection, remote monitoring, and cloud-based analytics. The thermostat accommodates both wired and wireless configurations, with a streamlined installation process designed to minimize onsite labor and reduce complexity across new construction and retrofit environments alike."Partnering with INNOVA allowed us to incorporate our proven energy management solution to INNOVA's new and innovative inverter-based HVAC systems." said MichaelSerour, vice-president and general manager at Verdant solutions for Copeland. "This is co-engineered performance and it gives operators a smarter, more integrated path to energy efficiency at scale. We are looking forward to expanding support across the broader INNOVA portfolio."This partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering smarter HVAC solutions for modern buildings, particularly in hospitality, multifamily, and retrofit applications where performance, efficiency, and user experience are critical.For more information, visit www.innova.co About INNOVAINNOVA is a leading manufacturer of innovative HVAC solutions, including its award-winning All-In-One heat pumps with integrated energy recovery ventilation and no outdoor unit. Designed and manufactured in Italy, INNOVA systems deliver high efficiency, whisper-quiet operation, and unmatched architectural flexibility for new construction and retrofit projects.Copeland is a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, with more than 200 million installations worldwide. We deliver reliability and innovation across heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), cold chain and industrial applications. With over 100 years of expertise and 18,000 colleagues in 40+ countries, we are advancing the energy and refrigerant transitions while safeguarding high-value, perishable products – partnering with our customers at a global scale to help them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability.Learn more at www.copeland.com

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