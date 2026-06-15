Inno Interlocking Warns GTA Homeowners: Poor Base Preparation Is the Number One Cause of Interlocking Failures

Driveway Interlocking in markham

Markham's Inno Interlocking explains why most GTA driveways, patios, and walkways fail within years and what proper installation actually requires.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area are spending thousands of dollars on interlocking driveways, patios, and walkways, only to watch them sink, shift, and crack within a few years. According to Inno Interlocking , a Markham-based hardscape contractor (serving the Greater Toronto Area), the problem is almost never the pavers. It is what happens underneath them."Most interlocking failures we see in the GTA come down to one thing: the base was rushed," said Alex Wang, Founder of Inno Interlocking. "Homeowners assume the surface is the product. The base is the product. Everything above it is just what you see."Sinking pavers near garage entrances, patio movement after winter, water pooling near foundations, and spreading edges along lawns are among the most common problems GTA homeowners report after installation. These issues typically require full removal and reinstallation to fix properly, not surface repairs.Inno Interlocking identifies four root causes behind most failures: insufficient excavation depth, weak aggregate base preparation, poor drainage planning, and inadequate edge restraints. In Ontario's clay-heavy soils, these shortcuts are compounded by the province's freeze-thaw climate, which places constant structural stress on any surface not properly engineered from the ground up.Inno Interlocking follows a structured base preparation process on every project regardless of size. The sequence includes excavation to the correct depth for local soil conditions, typically 12 to 15 inches for residential driveways on GTA clay lots; geotextile fabric on clay-heavy properties to prevent fine particle migration; Granular A aggregate base installed and compacted in staged layers; a precisely levelled bedding layer; correct paver jointing and pattern alignment; polymeric sand to lock joints against weeds and ants; and industrial-grade edge restraints spiked at 300mm intervals or cement edge along the border."Every step in that sequence exists for a reason," Wang added. "Skipping any one of them is how a driveway looks perfect in year one and needs to be torn out by year three."The GTA is not a uniform market. Properties in Richmond Hill and Vaughan frequently deal with clay-heavy soil and sloped grading. Toronto projects often involve limited site access and older infrastructure. Mississauga and lakeside areas experience stronger freeze-thaw moisture cycles, while Markham lots frequently require deeper excavation. Inno Interlocking conducts a full site assessment on every project before any material decisions are made.Inno Interlocking is a fully registered hardscape contractor based in Markham, Ontario, serving Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Toronto and nearby areas. Services include driveway, patio, walkway, retaining wall and commercial interlocking. All projects carry a two-year material and labour warranty, five million dollars in liability insurance, and full WSIB coverage.To request a free site assessment, contact Alex Wang at (647) 863-9990 or visit innointerlocking.com.

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