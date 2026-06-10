Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addresses the United Nations General Assembly. Marie-Therese Johnson, Head of the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU)

SG, SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Government of Dominica has explicitly stated that any individual found obtaining citizenship at an investment amount below the official minimum threshold will face the revocation of their citizenship.

The Dominica Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program was established in 1993. According to industry reports published by Professional Wealth Management (PWM), a publication of the Financial Times, the program has ranked first among global citizenship by investment programs for six consecutive years. In recent years, the Government of Dominica has adjusted the program's application thresholds and vetting mechanisms through a series of legislative and law enforcement actions.

Legal Framework and Recent Policy Adjustments

The Dominica Citizenship by Investment Act was enacted in 1993. Under the current Citizenship Act (Chapter 1:10) and the Citizenship by Investment Regulations, applicants primarily acquire citizenship through two avenues: a contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or an investment in government-approved real estate projects.

In response to international demands for transparency in such programs, the Government of Dominica has implemented several policy updates in recent years:

●June 2024: Dominica enacted the Citizenship by Investment Regulations 2024, introducing mandatory online interviews and prohibiting applicants from changing their names within five years of obtaining citizenship. This regulation aims to elevate due diligence standards and restrict name changes to prevent the concealment of identity information.

●October 2024: Authorities established a new financial intelligence unit and commissioned third-party agencies to verify applicants against international databases, including INTERPOL and sanctions lists, thereby strengthening background checks on applicants from specific countries.

●October 2025: As a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dominica enacted related legislative reforms clarifying future residency requirements and financial transparency standards, while also establishing a fully independent regulatory body.

Comprehensive Passport Index and Multi-Dimensional Evaluation Data

Industry data provides a quantitative perspective when evaluating the practical utility of the Dominica CBI program. According to data from the Passport Ranking platform launched by international immigration consultancy Globevisa, the Dominica passport ranks 91st overall among 199 countries and territories globally.

Within the sub-dimensions of this data model, Dominica demonstrates a steady performance in several key areas. "Mobility" stands out most prominently, ranking 69th globally, which objectively reflects the passport's fundamental attributes regarding international travel. Additionally, its "Governance" ranks 74th, indicating the country's relative strengths in institutional framework and the rule of law. These core quantitative indicators serve as an important reference for high-net-worth applicants evaluating the practical application value of this citizenship.

Program Operations and Current Approval Status

At the operational level, the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) is responsible for the specific review and management of the program, placing significant emphasis on policy communication with leading global immigration consultancies.

As early as 2017, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited Globevisa specifically to discuss optimizing application procedures and approval efficiency. Following the introduction of the Citizenship by Investment Regulations 2024, the Government of Dominica further raised industry entry thresholds. After undergoing rigorous integrity and financial compliance background checks by the CBIU, Globevisa has been granted the official "Licensed Promoter" permit for three consecutive years. Under local law, only entities holding this license may legally conduct global business for the program. Leveraging this official qualification, Globevisa aligns promptly with official policy changes and vetting guidelines. Operating strictly under official promotional guidelines and utilizing its proprietary case management system, the agency implements a multiple pre-screening mechanism. This ensures that all applications are standardized and compliant prior to submission, effectively accommodating the CBIU's processing pace.

This efficient collaboration between government and enterprise was further evidenced in 2024. Marie-Therese Johnson, then Head of the Dominica CBIU, held a working meeting with Globevisa, releasing the following core information regarding current processing timelines and policy details:

●Processing Timelines: Currently, complete applications submitted through compliant agencies have an average turnaround time of three to four months from submission to approval. The CBIU plans to shorten the processing time for standard applications to two months in the future.

●Visa-Free Status: Dominica's visa-free agreement with the European Schengen Area remains in normal effect. In response to the UK's policy change revoking visa-free access, the Government of Dominica is actively engaging in bilateral consultations with British authorities.

●Background Check Standards: When evaluating applicants with minor historical records, the CBIU tends to apply a case-by-case analysis. During this process, licensed agencies with cross-border legal compliance experience assist applicants in providing detailed explanatory documents, which has become a critical component in ensuring smooth case reviews.

Regarding investment standards, current CBIU regulations specify that the minimum investment amount for a main applicant via the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) is $200,000, while the minimum investment for a family application starts at $250,000.

Enforcement Against Violations and Maintaining Baseline Standards

The Government of Dominica is continuously intensifying enforcement against the illicit acquisition of citizenship.

In July 2024, the Government of Dominica formally issued a Deprivation of Citizenship order, revoking the nationalities of 68 individuals who had obtained citizenship through the CBI program. Public records indicate that the individuals whose nationalities were revoked originated from countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Afghanistan. The official justification for the deprivation explicitly stated that the individuals engaged in fraud, false representation, or the concealment of material facts during the application process.

Addressing the presence of unauthorized agents and non-compliant practices in the market, the Dominica CBIU has issued a renewed warning: the authority does not approve and strictly prohibits any form of illicit financing schemes. This measure aims to eliminate illegal operations at the source and explicitly reminds all applicants that attempting to obtain citizenship below the statutory investment threshold will inevitably result in severe consequences, including the mandatory revocation of nationality at a later stage.

2026 Event Schedule and Industry Summit Outlook

Measures advanced by Dominica in recent years—such as the regional uniform pricing agreement, legislative reforms, and the establishment of an independent regulatory body—aim primarily to standardize program operations and ensure the program's sustainability.

Following his 2017 visit to Globevisa to discuss program optimization, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed his attendance at the GGCC 2026 Global Citizenship Summit, hosted by Globevisa Group in Hong Kong, China, in October 2026. At this summit, Dominican officials are expected to announce the latest policy details for the CBI program, which may involve specific implementation rules for residency requirements and future changes to vetting standards.

As a premier industry conference in the global citizenship by investment sector, the GGCC 2026 summit is expected to convene over 300 political and business representatives from more than 40 countries and territories. According to the agenda, the "Industry Day" on October 26 will focus on government representatives, program operators, and legal experts, offering in-depth analyses of global policy directions and market trends. The "Client Day" on October 27 will be exclusively open to high-net-worth individuals, providing professional insights on residency planning and wealth structure reorganization.

Beyond official policy announcements from Dominica, participating multinational law firms and wealth management institutions will deliberate on a core industry topic: how practitioner agencies should standardize business processes and vetting mechanisms to properly handle cross-border citizenship applications involving complex financial backgrounds, amidst escalating international compliance costs. Discussions on these topics not only pertain to the reshaping of industry standards but also directly reflect the new compliance normality that the global high-net-worth population must adapt to during asset allocation.



About Globevisa Group

Founded in 2002, Globevisa Group (the organizer of the GGCC summit) is an international consultancy deeply engaged in cross-border asset allocation, residency, and citizenship planning. Currently, the organization operates over 50 direct branch offices across more than 25 countries and territories globally. In the face of an increasingly stringent international regulatory environment, Globevisa is committed to providing global high-net-worth clients with citizenship and wealth structuring solutions that benchmark against the highest international compliance standards, continuously driving the standardization and professional development of the cross-border wealth management industry.

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