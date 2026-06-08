Minister Byrne joins EU Defence Ministers in Cyprus ahead of Irish EU Presidency

The Minister of State for Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, has arrived in Nicosia for a meeting of EU Defence Ministers taking place today (8 June 2026), under the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The meeting of EU Defence Ministers takes place as Ireland prepares to take on the EU Presidency on 1 July.

Minister Byrne has joined EU Defence Ministers for discussions focused on sustaining EU support to Ukraine, including military assistance and defence industrial cooperation, as well as recent developments in maritime security and the role of EU naval operations.

The Defence Ministers will also hold an initial exchange on the forthcoming European Security Strategy, including its potential defence dimensions. The publication of the European Security Strategy is expected during Ireland’s EU Presidency.

The meeting takes place at an important juncture, as Ireland prepares to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in under three weeks.

Commenting on his attendance at the meeting, Minister Byrne said:

“As Minister of State for Defence, I welcome the opportunity to represent Ireland at this informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers in Nicosia, as we gather to discuss key priorities under the Common Security and Defence Policy. In attending this meeting of EU Defence Ministers, I am especially conscious that we are just three weeks away from Ireland taking on the EU Presidency. During our EU Presidency, Ireland will prioritise sustaining strong EU support for Ukraine, strengthening maritime security, and advancing cooperation with partners to address shared security challenges. I am committed to working closely with our EU partners to ensure continued progress on these priorities during our EU Presidency.”

Commenting on the agenda of the meeting, Minister Byrne said:

“Against the backdrop of global instability, maritime security is an area of key focus for Ireland, and for fellow EU member states. I look forward to discussing maritime security with fellow EU Defence Ministers at our meeting in Nicosia. As matters stands, it is expected that the European Security Strategy will be published during the Irish EU Presidency, and this will be an item of key focus.”

Minister Byrne continued: “I also look forward to discussing how we can best sustain EU support for Ukraine, including by mobilising European Peace Facility funds, and strengthening defence industrial cooperation.”