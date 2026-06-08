A significant number of children and adolescents around the world face school violence and bullying including cyberbullying, which adversely affects their health, well-being and education.

UNESCO Member States declared the first Thursday of November as the International Day against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying, recognizing that school-related violence in all its forms is an infringement of children’s and adolescents’ rights to education and their health and well-being. It calls upon Member States, UN partners, other relevant international and regional organizations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations, individuals and other stakeholders to promote, celebrate and support the observance of this international day.

This day calls on learners, parents, members of education communities, education authorities and a range of sectors and partners, including the tech industry, to participate in preventing all forms of violence and fostering safe learning environments that are essential for the health, well-being and learning of children and youth.