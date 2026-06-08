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International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property

Held every year on 14 November, the International Day against Illicit Trafficking  in  Cultural Property reminds the world that theft, looting and illicit trafficking of cultural property takes place in every country, robbing people of their culture, identity and history, and that we have to work together to combat this crime. 

Illicit trafficking of cultural property has many causes, and ignorance and poor ethics are at its very root. Illicitly traded cultural property is often transferred either through illicit markets worldwide or through licit markets such as auctions, including through the Internet. People, governments, the art-market and institutions can do their part to fight this by raising awareness, being informed and ethical when buying and selling art and cultural objects, enacting and respecting laws, and protecting cultural heritage and property.

 

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International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


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