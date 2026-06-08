HP FUTURES Moves from Evidence to Action as UNESCO and Himachal Pradesh Launch Year Two Education Roadmap

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s strongest-performing states in school learning outcomes, rising from 21st to 5th place in national rankings. The improvement comes as the state works to align its education system with a new generation of national policy priorities, supported by a teaching workforce that is widely regarded as experienced and open to new approaches.

A review of 34 national and state education policy documents found that Himachal Pradesh’s education framework is closely aligned with the objectives of India’s National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023. Between October 2025 and February 2026, two scoping missions visited ten districts across the state, gathering first-hand accounts from teachers and students and providing a snapshot of current classroom conditions, teaching practices and learning experiences across diverse school settings.

A survey of 2,527 teachers across 199 schools found that 78 percent were familiar with the National Education Policy. The challenge now is less about awareness than implementation. The next phase will focus on helping teachers translate the policy’s ambitions into classroom practice through the National Curriculum Framework, which provides guidance on competency-based teaching and learning.

At the same time, teacher training has already been underway through the Value Education through Sport initiative. Under the pillar, 200 teachers from 56 PM SHRI schools participated in four workshops held in Shimla, Mandi and Kangra, guided by UNESCO’s Sport Values in Every Classroom Toolkit.

The first classroom activity, known as “Paper Toss,” was introduced in about 25 schools for students in Grades 3 to 5. Early feedback from participating schools points to improvements in peer interactions and social-emotional learning. A Hindi-language edition of the toolkit’s guide is expected to be distributed statewide in the coming months, potentially extending its reach to an abundant pool of teachers on the ground.

Climate education has also gained momentum. In November 2025, more than 8,500 students took part in a statewide climate awareness quiz during SWACHHOTSAV 2025. At the same time, 22 PM SHRI schools across 11 districts joined the Climate Detective pilot programme, which encourages students to investigate local environmental challenges while drawing on Traditional Ecological Knowledge, or TEK, as a tool for climate action.

The effort builds on a broader foundation of environmental engagement in the state, where more than 14,000 Eco Clubs operate under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, the national movement promoting sustainable lifestyles in India.