Museums as Bridges: UNESCO Tehran Office Joins International Museum Day Commemoration

The event was marked by reflection on current challenges facing the cultural heritage sector. Mr. Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, referred to the impact of recent events on historical sites, museums, and World Heritage properties across the country. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural heritage governance and reaffirmed Iran’s longstanding contribution to the global heritage landscape.

Mr. Hassan Fartousi, Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, reflected on the theme of the year, highlighting connection in a complex world and describing museums as spaces for dialogue and shared understanding. Mr. Ahmad Mohit Tabatabaei, Honorary President of ICOM Iran, emphasized support for smaller and private museums, many of which operate with limited resources while preserving valuable collections. Mr. Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti, former head of the Cultural Heritage Organization, reflected on “connection” in Iranian cultural traditions, linking it to coexistence and peacebuilding. An international perspective was also provided through a video message from Mr. Antonio Rodríguez, President of ICOM International, and remarks by Ms. Golnaz Golsabahi, Vice-President of ICOM International.