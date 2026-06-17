Nara Launches Daily direct Scenic bus to Wakakusa Hilltop for international visitors

View from the Wakakusayama Summit Sunset View from Wakakusayama Hill Bus exterior Bus Seating Interior

Nara Kotsu Co., Ltd. launched daily operation of the Wakakusa Hilltop Bus on April 1, 2026, providing direct access to the from Nara Station.

TENOJI-KU, OSAKA, JAPAN, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Overview

The Wakakusa Hilltop Bus provides easy and convenient access from JR Nara Station and Kintetsu Nara Station to the Wakakusayama summit, a scenic viewpoint overlooking Nara City and Nara Park.

Reaching the summit on foot requires considerable time; this bus service offers a convenient and efficient transportation option.

2. Route

JR Nara Station (Boarding) → Kintetsu Nara Station (Boarding) → Wakakusayama Hilltop (Approx. 45-minute stay) → Kencho-mae (Kofuku-ji Temple / Drop-off) → Kintetsu Nara Station (Drop-off) → JR Nara Station (Drop-off)

3. Schedule (Four Services Daily)

Four services operate daily according to the following timetable.

JR Nara Station

・Service 1 10:05

・Service 2 12:05

・Service 3 14:05

・Service 4 16:05

Kintetsu Nara Station

・Service 1 10:10

・Service 2 12:10

・Service 3 14:10

・Service 4 16:10

Wakakusayama Hilltop(Arrival)

・Service 1 10:35

・Service 2 12:35

・Service 3 14:35

・Service 4 16:35

Wakakusayama Hilltop(Departure)

・Service 1 11:20

・Service 2 13:20

・Service 3 15:20

・Service 4 17:20

Kofuku-ji Temple

・Service 1 11:43

・Service 2 13:43

・Service 3 15:43

・Service 4 17:43

Kintetsu Nara Station

・Service 1 11:45

・Service 2 13:45

・Service 3 15:45

・Service 4 17:45

JR Nara Station

・Service 1 11:50

・Service 2 13:50

・Service 3 15:50

・Service 4 17:50

Schedules may be subject to delays depending on traffic conditions.

4. Fare

Adults: JPY 2,000

Children: JPY 1,000

(Round-trip fare)

Passengers may also choose to conclude their journey at Wakakusayama.

5. Service Features

Multilingual onboard audio guidance available in Japanese, English, and Chinese

Complimentary Wakakusayama walking map

Approximately 45 minutes of free time at the summit

Operation using a specially wrapped bus featuring Wakakusayama-themed designs

How to Use

・Reserve and purchase tickets through the online booking site or online travel agency (OTA): https://ars-narakotsu.triplabo.jp/activity/en/LINKTIVITY-QQ1T2

・Board the reserved bus directly on the day of travel

Subject to seat availability, tickets may also be purchased on-site using IC cards, credit cards, or cash.

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