Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Debuts YAKUMO, a Reimagined Tokyo Sea of Clouds Experience in Its Japanese Garden

Chinzanso garden and the Tokyo Sea of Clouds－YAKUMO－ at night. Ethereal mist covering Chinzanso Garden and the hotel grounds. Tokyo Sea of Clouds ーYAKUMOー can be enjoyed from the privacy of your hotel room.

The hotel upgrades its mist installation with expanded cloud coverage from 160 more nozzles and precision control, creating a unique multi-layered experience.

YAKUMO is the next chapter in our garden's story–it represents the very best of Japanese technology and craftsmanship.” — Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo announces Tokyo Sea of Clouds －YAKUMO－, an enhanced version of its iconic mist installation that begins July 1, 2026. Named after the Japanese concept of "clouds layering upon clouds," YAKUMO brings visual and technological advancement to the hotel, creating a living garden that responds to changing weather and climate conditions.The original Tokyo Sea of Clouds–a display of dramatic fog and clouds set in the hotel’s Good Design Award-recognized traditional garden–has been transformed through the technology innovations and the careful work of landscape artists and creative designers.Additional mist nozzles have expanded the area of the sea of clouds, while advanced control systems manage angle and timing with greater precision, creating a more immersive visual and sensory display. No two moments of the mist installation are alike: wind, light, humidity, and temperature all shape the clouds in real time, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime “ichigo ichie” experience.Overnight guests with garden-view rooms can also enjoy a special evening performance, where approximately 1,000 lights and synchronized sound emulate the “living heartbeat” of the garden. The expanded mist coverage area makes the display more visible than before.Starting this summer and continuing year-round, YAKUMO will be complemented by seasonal events, including Bamboo Lanterns, Sea of Clouds Splash, and Wind Chime Alley, weaving traditional Japanese culture into each visit, offering guests new scenery and experiences year-round."YAKUMO is the next chapter in our garden's story–it represents the very best of Japanese technology and craftsmanship," said Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "We invite guests from around the world to experience a sea of clouds unlike anything else."Media representatives interested in tours may contact the press office at chinzanso_pr@tam-tam.co.jp.Details:• The YAKUMO mist installation runs daily every hour at :40 past, from 9:00 to 21:00, starting on July 1, 2026.• The mist installation is open to overnight guests and patrons of the hotel’s restaurants and shops. For more information, visit the official website About Hotel Chinzanso TokyoHotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including approximately 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the ‘Tokyo Sea of Clouds,’ a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.For more information, please visit:

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