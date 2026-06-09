Winxvideo AI V4.10 Adds Color Restoration for AI Upscaling and Improves Workflow Reliability

restore color

Winxvideo AI V4.10 introduces a new Keep Original Colors for AI Super Resolution, helping users restore colors closer to the original after AI upscaling.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software has released Winxvideo AI V4.10, bringing a new color restoration feature for AI Video Super Resolution along with several workflow stability improvements. The update introduces a new “Keep Original Colors” option that helps users restore colors closer to the source footage after AI video upscaling, giving users greater control when AI video enhancement introduces subtle color shifts.

In addition, V4.10 also fixes AMD hardware encoding failures and resolves an issue that could prevent the YouTube Analysis Engine from updating properly, helping ensure a smoother and more reliable video processing experience. The update is now available for both existing and new users worldwide at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/

Developed by Digiarty Software, a leading multimedia software company specializing in AI-powered video, image, and media processing technologies, Winxvideo AI is an all-in-one AI-based media toolkit designed to help users enhance audio-visual quality, upscale videos and images, stabilize shaky footage, restore old videos, increase frame rates, reduce noise, convert media formats, and process videos efficiently with GPU acceleration.

The Growing Demand to Enhance Video Quality with AI

AI Video Super Resolution has become an increasingly popular technology for users seeking to elevate video quality from old footage, compressed online videos, anime, low-resolution recordings, camera clips, smartphone videos, and archived media. By reconstructing details frame by frame using deep learning models, AI video upscaling can transform blurry or pixelated footage into clearer, higher-resolution videos.

While visual sharpness is often the primary focus of AI video enhancement, maintaining accurate color reproduction remains equally important. During the reconstruction process, AI models may occasionally introduce subtle color shifts, brightness variations, or skin tone inconsistencies, particularly in videos containing human faces, low-light scenes, or heavily compressed footage.

According to Digiarty Software, Winxvideo AI V4.10 addresses this challenge by providing users with greater control over color matching during AI Video Super Resolution.

New Keep Original Colors Option Restores More Natural Colors after AI Upscaling

With Winxvideo AI V4.10, users can now enable the new “Keep Original Colors” option when using AI Video Super Resolution models. In most cases, the AI models already deliver balanced enhancement automatically. However, when users encounter slight color differences after upscaling, especially in videos featuring human faces, the new option provides an additional layer of control.

By enabling the feature and adjusting the slider from 0 to 1, users can fine-tune color matching between the enhanced video and the original source. Higher values apply stronger color correction, helping restore colors closer to the source footage while preserving the benefits of AI-enhanced detail and clarity. The result is greater flexibility for users who want to preserve the original visual appearance of their videos while still benefiting from AI-powered detail enhancement.



Improved Encoding Stability and YouTube Analysis Reliability

In addition to the new color restoration option, Winxvideo AI V4.10 introduces several stability and compatibility improvements across the video processing workflow.

This update addresses an AMD hardware encoding issue, improving encoding reliability for users who rely on AMD GPUs for video conversion and AI-enhanced exports. It also resolves a problem where the YouTube Analysis Engine could fail to update properly, ensuring more consistent access to video analysis and download-related features.

Building a More Complete AI Media Enhancement Ecosystem

The V4.10 release further strengthens Winxvideo AI’s all-in-one AI media enhancement ecosystem, bringing together a growing set of tools for improving video, image, and audio quality. Key capabilities include:

• AI Video Enhancer – Upscale low-resolution videos to 4K quality, improve clarity, reduce noise, stabilize shaky footage, increase frame rates, and restore original colors after AI upscaling.

• AI Image Enhancer – Enhance photos with AI-powered upscaling, denoising, sharpening, and facial restoration. Recent updates expanded the module with multiple AI face restoration models, including Fidelity, Rebuild, and GFPGAN, giving users greater flexibility when restoring portraits, old photographs, low-resolution images, and compressed visual content.

• AI Audio Enhancer – Improve speech clarity, reduce background noise, and enhance audio quality for videos and recordings.

• Video Processing Toolkit – Convert, compress, record, edit, download, and manage videos with hardware-accelerated processing for faster workflows.

With continuous enhancements across its AI-powered modules, Winxvideo AI aims to provide creators and everyday users with a comprehensive solution for restoring, enhancing, and optimizing digital media content.

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI V4.10 is available now for both Windows and Mac users. Existing users can upgrade to the latest version free of charge. Lifetime license holders are entitled to free lifetime updates and ongoing technical support. As part of Digiarty's 20th Anniversary celebration, new users can currently save 68% and receive four bonus gifts through the official promotional page: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm

About WinXDVD

With 20 years of experience, Digiarty WinXDVD Software is a pioneer in the multimedia software industry. Its WinXDVD brand provides professional DVD ripping, video conversion, AI-powered enhancement tools, and data transfer software for Windows and macOS users.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years of experience. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, video and image enhancement, transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. Its products has garnered over 215 million software installations across 190+ countries. For more info, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/

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