As Robots Enter Critical Missions, VicOne and California Robotics Build Cybersecurity Foundation for Physical AI Safety
As AI-driven robots enter critical environments, this collaboration brings cybersecurity into mission readiness, from validation to field visibility, monitoring
AI-driven robots are beginning to operate around people, infrastructure, and mission-critical assets while receiving instructions, updating software, communicating with connected systems, and making decisions in changing environments. As these systems scale into defense, public safety, agriculture, fire and rescue, and other high-risk operations, cybersecurity is becoming part of mission readiness, operational resilience, and real-world safety.
Through the collaboration, VicOne’s Physical AI cybersecurity capabilities will be integrated with California Robotics’ modular robotic platforms, including quadrupeds and unmanned aerial systems. The joint effort is designed to support robotic systems across the full lifecycle, from AI, software, and system risk assessment to simulation-based validation during development and operations, followed by runtime guardrails, anomaly detection, and continuous monitoring.
California Robotics develops modular, scalable, mission-ready robotic systems that integrate advanced robotics, AI, and sensor platforms for demanding field operations. Its platforms include quadrupeds, unmanned aerial systems, and specialized robotic solutions designed for environments where reliability, autonomy, and operational readiness are critical, including defense, public safety, agriculture, fire and rescue, and other high-risk operations.
Before deployment, VicOne’s Radeis platform helps assess risks across firmware, AI models, connectivity protocols, and third-party components in AI-driven robotic systems. Where applicable, assessments can also be supported by simulation environments such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim, helping teams test safety-related scenarios and identifyconditions where cyber or AI weaknesses could influence robotic behavior, decision-making, or mission execution before field deployment.
After deployment, VicOne’s Rthena provides telemetry-driven visibility for robotic systems in the field, including anomaly detection, system integrity assurance, runtime protection, AI guardrails, and continuous monitoring through VicOne’s Robotics Security Operations Center, R-SOC. These capabilities help operators monitor for signs of compromised behavior, investigate unexpected actions, and preserve traceable records when robotic systems behave outside expected parameters.
“Robots are moving from demonstrations into missions where failure is no longer only a technical issue. It can affect safety, operations, and trust,” said Max Cheng, Chief Excecutive Officer of VicOne. “As Physical AI begins to operate around people and critical environments, cybersecurity becomes part of the safety foundation. The industry needs a new deployment model where intelligent machines are assessed before they enter the field, validated against safety-related scenarios, and monitored continuously once they operate in the real world. Our collaboration with California Robotics is about helping define that foundation for mission-ready Physical AI.”
“Our robotic systems are designed for demanding field operations where reliability, autonomy, and operational readiness are essential,” said Omar Sadek, Chief Executive Officer of California Robotics “As AI-driven robots move into critical environments, security has to be considered as part of deployment readiness, not as an afterthought. Working with VicOne helps us bring stronger cybersecurity, compliance readiness, and field visibility into the lifecycle of mission-ready robotic platforms.”
The collaboration builds on VicOne’s recent Physical AI research and public demonstrations showing how cyber risks can affect real-world machine behavior. VicOne’s approach also supports compliance readiness across global AI and cybersecurity requirements, including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, the EU AI Act, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, Software Bill of Materials lifecycle management, the IoT Cyber Trust Mark, and GB/T 45502-2025 service robot security baseline.
The effort also reflects VicOne’s broader commitment to building the robotics cybersecurity ecosystem. At DEF CON 34 in Las Vegas, Aug. 6–9, 2026, VicOne will support the Robotic Hacking Community, a vendor-neutral program focused on hands-on security research, CTF challenges, and emerging research across robot cybersecurity, AI systems, autonomy, and connected robotic platforms.
Together, VicOne and California Robotics aim to help define the security foundation for Physical AI safety by helping organizations assess risks earlier, validate safety-related scenarios before deployment, maintain telemetry-driven visibility in the field, and support operational resilience as robotic fleets scale.
About VicOne
VicOne delivers cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry, with a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow. Purpose-built for automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne helps secure connected and software-defined vehicles across the specialized demands of modern mobility. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by more than 30 years of cybersecurity expertise and deep automotive threat intelligence. Through LAB R7, its innovation research lab, VicOne is extending its automotive cybersecurity expertise to Physical AI, with research focused on AI robotics cybersecurity and the security of intelligent systems. For more information, visit vicone.com/lab_r7.
About California Robotics
California Robotics is an advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and autonomy company focused on developing next-generation technologies that serve as a force multiplier for cities, public safety agencies, education systems, and critical infrastructure.
Headquartered in El Segundo, California, California Robotics is building an ecosystem that integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, smart sensing technologies, autonomy, STEM education, and real-world operational solutions under one unified vision, backed by academia and driven by innovation.
Our mission is simple: to keep humans out of harm’s way while helping build safer, smarter, and more connected communities.
Ling Cheng
VicOne
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