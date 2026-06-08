Indiana Democrats Announce Jessica Bailey and Coumba Kebe as State Comptroller and Treasurer Candidates

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party is excited to announce Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey and public health professional Coumba Kebe as candidates for State Comptroller and State Treasurer for the 2026 General Election.

Jessica Bailey was born, raised and has proudly made her home in Northwest Indiana. She is a

servant leader in her community dedicating her time on many boards including Friends of

Portage Township Park Foundation, 500 Turkeys Valparaiso, Portage Township YMCA and many more over the years. Jessica served on the Portage Township School Board for six years.

Bailey is in her second full term as Porter County Clerk, a position she was elected to in 2018 and reelected in 2022. As Clerk, she has focused on efficiency and service. Bailey and her team won a National Clearinghouse Award from the Election Assistance Commission and she was named Clerk of the Year from the Association of Indiana Counties in 2023 and Election Board Member of the Year in 2021.

“I’m ready to bring servant leadership back to the Indiana Statehouse on behalf of all Hoosiers. As State Comptroller, I will bring the same level of service and efficiency to the office as I do daily as Porter County Clerk. Hoosiers expect a government that is transparent, accountable, and focused on people,” Bailey said.

“After years of one-party control at the Statehouse, Hoosiers deserve oversight of state tax dollars from someone outside of the Republican Party apparatus. I am accountable to no one but Hoosiers. As Comptroller, I will focus on making Hoosiers confident in how their taxes are spent, and use my experience as Porter County Clerk to help local governments become more efficient.”

Coumba Kebe is a Hamilton County resident, first-generation American, and healthcare executive with nearly a decade of experience managing multi-million dollar budgets, leading healthcare operations, workforce management, and home and community-based care initiatives across Indiana.

As a candidate for State Treasurer, Kebe is focused on human-centered financial stewardship rooted in transparency, accountability, and long-term economic stability. She believes public finance should work for people — helping strengthen local communities, support economic opportunity, and address the real challenges impacting Hoosier families, including healthcare access, childcare affordability, and the growing demands facing the aging population.

Kebe believes the Treasurer’s office should help make government financial systems more transparent, accessible, and understandable to the people they serve.

“Knowledge is power. Hoosiers deserve to understand where their taxpayer dollars are going, how public money is being invested, and how financial decisions impact their everyday lives. As Treasurer, I want to help make our state government more transparent and accessible, so people feel empowered to hold government accountable,” Kebe said.

“Hoosiers are tired of watching political theater while real challenges go unaddressed. From controversies surrounding the misuse of taxpayer resources to leaders more focused on headlines than solutions, it’s clear Indiana deserves a new generation of leadership grounded in integrity and putting the people first. I’m running for State Treasurer because public office should be about protecting taxpayer dollars and helping Hoosier families build stable, healthy futures — not serving political egos.”

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