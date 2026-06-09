Vespexx and FemTech Association Asia Launch Korea Femtech Summit 2026, the County's First Global Women's Health Summit

Korea Femtech Summit 2026 Event Details

Global femtech summit in Korea to bring together experts from Singapore, Canada, Japan and beyond, covering AI, infertility, menopause, dyadic health, and more.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vespexx and Femtech Association Asia (FAA) announced today that Korea Femtech Summit 2026 (KFS2026) will be held on June 30, 2026 at Seongam Art Hall, Seoul, starting at 2:00 PM KST.

While femtech-related events have taken place in Korea before, KFS2026 marks a first: a dedicated femtech summit with a genuinely global stage, bringing together speakers and experts from Singapore, Canada, Japan, and beyond. Sessions will cover AI applications in women's healthcare, infertility, dyadic health, pelvic health, menopause, and global femtech trends, making KFS2026 the most internationally focused women's health gathering Korea has seen to date.

The summit will also feature dedicated networking sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to connect directly with key figures from Korea's healthcare and tech ecosystem alongside global femtech leaders. For founders, investors, and innovators looking to build cross-border relationships, KFS2026 represents a rare opportunity to do so in a focused, high-context environment.

"Women's health has too often been left out of the mainstream conversation," said Scarlett Joowon Jung, Co-CEO of Vespexx. "KFS2026 is about changing that, starting here in Korea and across Asia."

Lindsay Davis, Founder of FemTech Association Asia, agrees. "KFS2026 reflects the growing momentum behind women's health innovation in Asia. We are excited to support a platform that connects global expertise with regional opportunities to advance the future of women's health."

For registration, full program details, and further information, please visit https://luma.com/bbrz9eji.

About Vespexx

Vespexx is a Korean femtech startup and subsidiary of KOSDAQ-listed biotech Sugentech (253840). The company operates Soonr Health, a couples-focused preconception health platform, and its earlier product Signaling has accumulated over 800,000 users. Vespexx is currently expanding into the North American market.

About Femtech Association Asia

FemTech Association Asia is the region's first and largest specialist advisory and industry network for founders, investors, corporate partners, and ecosystem contributors, with a core focus on improving women's health through technology solutions.

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