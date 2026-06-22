Phrasly.AI Helps Students and Writers Stay Original in the AI Era

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As universities, search engines, and publishers tighten their standards for original content, Phrasly.AI, an AI writing and content authenticity platform, has expanded its single-workspace toolkit to help students, bloggers, marketers, and content teams refine AI-assisted drafts and maintain originality in their work. The platform has processed more than three billion words across a user base of over three million writers in 180 countries.BackgroundOver the past two years, AI writing tools have moved from novelty to default. Students brainstorm essays with ChatGPT, marketers use Claude to draft campaign copy, and bloggers research topics with Gemini before writing.The shift has produced a secondary challenge. Detection systems are increasingly trained to flag the recurring sentence structures and predictable rhythm that AI drafts can leave behind, sometimes catching legitimate human-edited work in the process.Traditional plagiarism checkers were built to detect copied passages from existing sources, not the stylistic fingerprints that AI models leave behind.The result is a growing category of writers facing review issues: students whose papers are flagged during academic integrity reviews, bloggers losing visibility under search engine content updates, and marketing teams whose copy is rejected by internal compliance tools.Platform OverviewPhrasly.AI brings together eight tools within a single editor: a writing enhancement engine, an AI detector, an AI watermark remover, an integrated plagiarism checker , a document editor, a content generator, a translator, and a word counter, consolidating a workflow that previously required several separate services.The writing enhancement engine was trained on hundreds of millions of human-written words rather than synthetic content, and is designed to refine drafts at the level of sentence structure, rhythm, and word choice. The platform supports English, Spanish, French, and German, and allows exports to Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and PDF.Addressing False PositivesFalse positives in AI detection now carry real consequences. A student flagged for AI usage may face academic discipline. A blogger flagged by search engines may lose months of organic traffic. A marketing team flagged by internal compliance may see a campaign delayed by weeks.To address this, Phrasly.AI's AI watermark remover targets invisible linguistic markers that some AI providers embed in generated text. The feature works across output from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and recent GPT-5 outputs, and is intended to help writers ensure their work is judged by its content quality rather than by the tool used in early drafting.“Phrasly is designed as a writing enhancement tool to improve clarity, flow, and readability, and we encourage users to follow their institution's guidelines regarding AI assistance.” , Victor Rijo, CEO and Co-Founder of Phrasly.AIUser BasePhrasly.AI is used by writers at institutions including the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, MIT, Stanford, Yale, the University of Pennsylvania, and UC Berkeley. The broader user base spans students, bloggers and SEO writers, marketing and content teams, content agencies, and freelance journalists.The platform holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, and Mashable.Privacy and Data HandlingPhrasly.AI operates under a no-data-retention policy. User data is not stored or shared. Several tools, including the AI Detector, the Translator, and the Word Counter, can be used without creating an account.AvailabilityPhrasly.AI is available worldwide, offering a free tier with limited usage on selected tools and paid plans starting at $10.99 per month. Annual plans are available at a discount.About Phrasly.AIPhrasly.AI is a Delaware-registered AI writing and content authenticity platform operated by Phrasly, LLC. It combines writing enhancement, AI detection, plagiarism checking, document editing, and several writing utilities in a single workspace, running on proprietary AI models built and operated in-house on US-based servers.Media ContactName: Rafael FloresTitle: Head of GrowthEmail: rafael.flores@phrasly.aiPhone: 302-203-9836Address: 8 The Green, STE #16002, Dover, DE 19901, United StatesWebsite: https://phrasly.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.