New Kid’s Book Paves the Way, Inspiring the Next Generation

Celeste Paves the Way Book Cover Celeste and a team of civil engineers discuss the runway pavement design After completing the design, the concrete paving crew places rebar and begins pouring the new runway

Celeste Paves the Way, by author and civil engineer Courtney Kelly, MBA, PE, is now available around the world

This book reflects the excitement that I feel when I am a passenger and when I am doing engineering work there. Airports are amazing places, and I think the readers will be inspired by this story.” — Marsha Anderson Bomar, ASCE 2026 Global President

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celeste Paves the Way brings readers along the journey of a young civil engineer who is ready to tackle a new challenge. Already a fan of airports and travel, Celeste finds the perfect opportunity to help with the replacement of an aging runway in Atlanta, Georgia, so that bigger planes can land. Based on the real-life career of author and construction management professional Courtney Kelly, this book offers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the design and construction of runways while highlighting careers in the aviation industry and honoring aviation pioneers From the first page, readers are embraced with travel and adventure as Celeste visits cities and countries around the world like Frankfurt, London, Singapore, Colombia, and Kenya. Landing in Atlanta, the process of designing a runway begins as Celeste and the team of civil engineers work together to figure out the best configuration and thickness of materials to make the runway as durable and safe as possible. This leads Celeste to take a trip to a lab where she conducts tests on samples of asphalt and concrete to determine which would be better to use. As the design continues to develop, she spends time with an airplane mechanic to learn more about the functionality of planes. While there, she sees a toolbox adorned with the faces of aviation pioneers like Bessie Coleman, Eugene Jacques Bullard, Willa Brown, and the Tuskegee Airmen. Celeste also observes a FOD walk in which airport operations professionals check an existing runway for foreign object debris.Incorporating technology, the concept of a digital twin is utilized to analyze the final arrangement of the new runway and the taxiways leading up to it. Once the design is complete, readers are taken through the construction process. This starts with the placement of rebar and is followed by a concrete pour. With her mission complete, Celeste celebrates the opening of the new runway and leaves Atlanta while sending readers off with an inspirational message that encourages them to “reach greater heights” and let their “dreams take flight!”“I have been following Celeste's adventures from the beginning and am so excited to have her exploring the Atlanta airport. This book reflects the excitement that I feel when I am a passenger and when I am doing engineering work there. Airports are amazing places, and I think the readers will be inspired by this story.” says Marsha Anderson Bomar, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) 2026 Global President.Celeste Paves the Way, the third book by author and civil engineer Courtney Kelly, will be released on June 30, 2026, and is currently available at bookstores around the world. Formats include eBook, hardcover, and paperback in the languages of English, German, French, and Spanish. Autographed copies can be purchased through Courtney Kelly Books.About the Author: Courtney Kelly, MBA, PEBorn and raised in New Orleans, award-winning civil engineer Courtney Kelly has made a name for herself as a well-respected construction management professional and accomplished self-published children’s book author. Courtney currently resides in Dallas, Texas where she serves as a project director for a commercial construction firm. Courtney holds Bachelor of Science degrees in civil engineering and math, as well as a master’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University (SMU). She also holds an MBA from Lamar University and is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Texas. In 2023, she was selected as an Engineering News-Record Texas & Louisiana Top Young Professional.Her self-published children's books, Celeste Saves the City and Celeste Tunnels Underground, have been translated into three languages. Over 7,000 copies have been sold in more than fifteen countries. In addition to sitting on several advisory boards, she is an adjunct professor at SMU teaching civil and environmental engineering courses. Courtney is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (DST), the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE).To learn more about Celeste Paves the Way, visit www.courtneykellybooks.com Imprint: Courtney Kelly BooksOn Sale: June 30, 2026Price: $19.99Pages: 32ISBN (Hardcover): 979-8-9903082-6-8

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