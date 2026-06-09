Two (2) Comm. Bldgs. on .85± Ac w/Rt 208 Visibility in Fredericksburg VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of two (2) adjacent commercial buildings with Route 208 visibility on 0.85± acres in Fredericksburg VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online only bidding on two (2) commercial buildings with Route 208 visibility -– an income producing commercial building w/office, apartment and 2 bay garage/shop on .46± acres and a commercial brick building on .39± Acres –- on Friday, June 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to buy two (2) adjacent parcels of commercial property near “Motor Mile” in Fredericksburg, VA for your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”
“The properties boost the following features,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.
4611 Ewell Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408 -- Multiple use commercially zoned building on .46± acres -- $7,000/month existing lease -- Excellent office space/showroom, apartment & 2-bay garage/shop -- Lot has 35-50 vehicle capacity and
4615 Ewell Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408 -- Multiple use commercially zoned brick building on .39± acres -- $7,000/month existing lease (tenant will be out by July 1) -- Excellent office space -- Lot has 35-50 vehicle capacity.
“They are desirably located only yards from Rt. 208 (Courthouse Rd.), 0.3 miles from Rt. 1, 1 mile from I-95, and a short drive to Northern Virginia and Richmond,” noted Strauss.
The online auctions’ date, addresses and highlights follow below.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Friday, June 26 @ 12 Noon
Location of the properties: 4611 and 4615 Ewell Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408 (Spotsylvania County)
4611 Ewell Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408
• Commercial C3 zoned building on .46± acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This building has 2,406± sf. of usable commercial space w/upgraded extra wide glass double front doors, tile flooring in main office/showroom area, half bath and pull-down attic access
• Upgraded exterior drains near front of building
• Video surveillance system
• Window-unit heating & AC
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• The building features an attached 1 BR/1 BA apartment w/kitchen and an attached 2-bay garage w/15' doors and above ground lift.
• The lot (mostly paved) will hold 35-50 vehicles
• Currently, there is a $7,000/month existing lease that transfers with the property that expires 12/31/27 (please contact Kelly Strauss to review the lease 540-226-1279).
4615 Ewell Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408
• Commercial C3 zoned building on .39± acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This brick building has excellent office space, one full bath w/shower, a Trex front porch w/handicap accessible ramp and attached carport
• Heating & Cooling: heat pump
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• The lot (mostly paved) has a 35-50 vehicle capacity
• Currently, there is a $7,000/month tenant in the property, but building will be vacant and tenant will be out by July 1, 2026. Current owner has several potential renters if you would like to lease the building.
“The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Strauss
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-220-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
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