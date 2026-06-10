Inoapps Acquires KS2 Technologies, Creating a Next-Generation JD Edwards, AI, and OCI Consultancy

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Expanding Inoapps' extensive Oracle portfolio with an established JD Edwards practice and purpose-built homebuilding solutions

Together, we can offer Oracle clients something genuinely differentiated, and I believe the best is still ahead of us.” — Andy Bird

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inoapps , one of Oracle's top global partners, today announced the acquisition of KS2 Technologies, a leading Oracle JD Edwards and OCI consultancy and managed service provider serving clients across manufacturing, distribution, and residentialhomebuilding.For several years, Inoapps CEO and Founder Andy Bird has believed the JDE market needed a fundamentally different kind of partner, one that brings a new approach to how clients engage with, deliver, and create value from their Oracle investments. That vision is grounded in aconviction that runs counter to much of the current AI narrative: systems of record are not going away. What AI changes is how organizations will use enterprise platforms, how they query them, and how they extract value from them. Inoapps is built to lead that transition, meeting clients where they need us, on-premise or in the cloud. The acquisition of KS2 is the next step in that vision.The combined organization accelerates Inoapps' global growth strategy. No other dedicated Oracle partner brings this combination to market: deep JD Edwards expertise, enterprise Oracle Fusion Cloud and Oracle E-Business Suite delivery, purpose-built construction, andhomebuilding solutions, proven OCI infrastructure capability, and a global delivery footprint across North America, EMEA, and APAC.A New Kind of Oracle PartnerMost partners serving the JDE community built their practices around new implementations, a model that no longer reflects market reality. Inoapps brings a fundamentally different approach: leveraging 20 years of Oracle expertise, proprietary AI tooling, and a commitment to commercial creativity to deliver outcomes that traditional partners cannot.Central to that approach is Inoapps Lift, a next-generation implementation methodology built on pre-designed, sector-specific solutions configured using Inoapps' proprietary AI tooling. Clients can expect less business disruption, lower project costs, and reduced timelines by30–40%.Expanding the Homebuilding MarketInoapps Construction Cloud already addresses the everyday challenges of Engineering and Construction on Oracle Fusion Cloud. Homebuilding, however, has always been a distinct and underserved corner of the Oracle ecosystem, and closing that gap has been a strategic priority for Inoapps.With KS2, that gap is now closed. KS2 brings 30 years of homebuilder-specific Oracle practice and purpose-built solutions, including HyphenConnect and HomeSalesOne, that address the operational challenges builders face. Combined with Inoapps Construction Cloud and Inoapps' ongoing investment in next-generation homebuilder capabilities on Oracle's latest platforms, the combined organization offers the most comprehensive homebuilder Oracle practice available in the market.For KS2 ClientsFor KS2 clients, the transition will be seamless. The people, relationships, and expertise they rely on remain in place, now backed by Inoapps' global resources, expanded Oracle capability, enhanced Managed Services, and next-generation implementation methodology.Andy Bird, CEO and Founder, Inoapps:"The quality and dedication of the KS2 people have blown me away. Their JD Edwards depth, their homebuilding expertise, and their OCI capability complement what Inoapps has built globally. Together, we can offer Oracle clients something genuinely differentiated, and I believe the best is still ahead of us."Dan Shinedling, CEO, Eric Kuefler, Co-Founder — KS2 Technologies:"Joining the Inoapps family marks an exciting new chapter for KS2 and for the clients we've been privileged to serve for over 30 years. What made KS2 successful, our people, our relationships, our deep JD Edwards expertise, and our commitment to delivering results, remains unchanged. Inoapps brings greater scale, broader Oracle capabilities, and a partner that shares our values and client-first focus. Together we can deliver greater outcomes at greater speed. This is the next chapter, and it's a great one."About Inoapps: Inoapps is a global, award-winning Oracle-only partner helping organizations modernize and maximize the value of their Oracle investments. With 450+ certified consultants across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Inoapps delivers end-to-end Oracle solutions, from implementation and cloud migration to managed services and ongoing optimization, across a broad range of industries. Inoapps is an Oracle CSPE-accredited Cloud Service Provider, SOC 1 and SOC 2 certified, and Oracle’s current Global Managed Services Partner of the Year. For more information, visit inoapps.com

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