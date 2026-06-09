Ingenia.ai Appoints Anita Sharma as Chief Data & AI Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

Anita Sharma, Chief Data & AI Officer, Ingenia AI Inc.

Sharma brings enterprise data, AI, and digital transformation expertise to support Ingenia.ai’s portfolio growth and strategic expansion.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenia.ai , an AI platform and venture studio dedicated to building and scaling AI-powered businesses across fintech, martech, and cleantech, today announced the appointment of Anita Sharma as Chief Data and AI Officer. She will also join the Company’s Board of Directors and work closely with executive leadership in leading the Company’s next phase of growth and strategic expansion.As a platform-driven incubator, Ingenia.ai provides capital, AI infrastructure and expertise, as well as strategic partnerships to help build and scale portfolio companies across industry sectors where its technology and operational insight can unlock growth and create substantial enterprise value. The company currently maintains a portfolio of approximately a dozen operating and investment positions spanning payments, analytics, operational systems, enterprise workflow tools, customer engagement technologies, and related software platforms.“Anita brings a rare combination of deep enterprise data expertise, AI leadership, and practical experience building scalable technology solutions,” said Abnesh Raina, Co-founder & Board Chair of Ingenia.ai. “Her experience across global technology organizations and high-growth environments will be invaluable as Ingenia.ai continues to build and scale AI-enabled businesses with real operational impact.”Anita is a seasoned data and technology leader who brings more than 20 years of experience in data and AI across global enterprises, including Salesforce, Oracle, and DHL, as well as in startup environments. Her expertise spans data engineering, AI/ML, data security, scalable solution design, and digital transformation. Anita holds a master’s degree in computer science and has completed executive leadership programs in technology at Wharton and business excellence at Berkeley Haas.About Ingenia.aiFounded in 2023, Ingenia.ai is an AI platform and venture studio that builds and scales AI-enabled businesses by combining capital, AI infrastructure, operating expertise, and strategic partnerships. The company focuses on opportunities where technology and operational insight can accelerate growth, improve execution, and create long-term enterprise value.

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