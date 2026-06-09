Joanna Ruth Bell Foundation, General Genomics, and WashU Medicine Collaborate to Advance AI-Driven NF1 Research

A new AI-enabled multi-omics platform will integrate clinical, genomic, and imaging data to drive precision medicine and biomarker discovery for NF1 patients.

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joanna Ruth Bell Foundation (JRBF) and Curo 46, LLC a General Genomics Inc. (GGI) company today announced a strategic collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to advance research in Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) through the development of an AI-enabled clinical, genomic, imaging, and multi-omics data platform.The initiative brings together patient advocacy, artificial intelligence, and academic medical research to accelerate discovery, improve patient stratification, and support precision medicine approaches for NF1.JRBF will provide patient-centred stewardship and community engagement; Curo 46 will contribute AI and data integration capabilities; and WashU Medicine will provide expertise in biomedical informatics, clinical research, and responsible health AI.The collaboration aims to establish a scalable framework for integrating clinical, imaging, genomic, and biomarker data to support disease modelling, biomarker discovery, therapeutic development, and future clinical trials. The organisations also intend to expand engagement with additional academic institutions, clinicians, patient advocacy groups, and industry collaborators as the initiative grows.Organizational StatementsJoanna Ruth Bell Foundation"This mission is deeply personal to our family. We founded JRBF in memory of my sister, Joanna Ruth Bell, whose resilience in the face of NF1’s most devastating challenges continues to inspire our work. We are excited to collaborate with organisations that share our commitment to accelerating research and improving outcomes for patients and families affected by NF1."— Joel Bell, Founder, Joanna Ruth Bell FoundationCuro 46, LLC a General Genomics Inc. company"By combining advanced AI with high-quality clinical and biological data, we believe this collaboration will accelerate discovery and create new opportunities for precision medicine in NF1 and serve as model for rare disease exploration."— AJ Rosenthal, CEO and Co-founder General Genomics, Inc.WashU Medicine"We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate on this ambitious, clinically governed platform designed to accelerate therapeutic development, improve patient stratification, and enable precision clinical trials for individuals with NF1."— Philip R.O. Payne, PhD, FACMI, FAMIA, FAIMBE, FIAHSI, Vice Chancellor for Biomedical Informatics and Data Science and Chief Health AI Officer, WashU MedicineAbout the Joanna Ruth Bell FoundationThe Joanna Ruth Bell Foundation is a UK registered charity and a U.S. tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Foundation is dedicated to advancing research, awareness, and support for individuals and families affected by NF1. Founded in memory of Joanna Ruth Bell, the Foundation works across borders to accelerate scientific discovery, support responsible collaboration, and improve outcomes for people living with NF1.About Curo 46, LLC, a General Genomics Inc. companyCuro 46, LLC is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence, bio-tech, and bioinformatics company focused on healthcare and biosciences. The company develops AI-enabled platforms that integrate complex datasets to generate actionable insights that accelerate research, innovation, and decision-making.Media ContactJoanna Ruth Bell FoundationJoel Bell, DPhilJRBF Presidentinfo@jrbfnf1.org+44 7549764943joannaruthbellfoundation.orgGeneral Genomics Inc.Chris Naler, Ed.D.GGI COOchris.naler@ggenomics.com+1 (817) 647-7552ggenomics.comWashU MedicineAbeeha Shamshad-GarlandSenior Media Relations SpecialistWashU Medicine Marketing & Communicationsabeeha@wustl.edumobile 925.998.0775medicine.washu.edu

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