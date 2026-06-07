Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on Canopy Row at Walter Reed, Continuing to Transform the Formerly Underutilized Site into a Vibrant Mixed-Use Neighborhood

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 8 at 10 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District leaders, development partners, and community members to celebrate the groundbreaking of Canopy Row, a new residential development at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus. The project will deliver 141 new family-sized homes—including affordable homeownership opportunities—advancing the District’s efforts to increase housing supply and expand pathways to homeownership for DC residents.

Canopy Row is part of the Bowser Administration’s long-term redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus. Over the past decade, Mayor Bowser has transformed the 66-acre former federal campus into a thriving mixed-use neighborhood. In November 2015, the Mayor kicked off the transformation by breaking ground on a brand-new fire station—the very first development on the campus. Since then, the District and its development partners have demolished more than 2.5 million square feet of obsolete hospital facilities and delivered approximately 2.2 million square feet of new development, including more than 1,300 apartments, 280 condominiums, 50 townhomes, affordable housing for veterans and seniors, and a wide range of retail, educational, and community amenities.

Today, the campus includes approximately 150,000 square feet of retail space anchored by a Whole Foods Market and is home to numerous local and national businesses. It is also home to the 150,000-square-foot District of Columbia International School, which serves more than 1,600 students from all eight wards.

When:

Monday, June 8 at 10 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, Ward 4

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Representatives from Hines, Urban Atlantic, and Triden Development Group

Where:

Canopy Row Development Site

7200 12th Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Takoma*

*Closest Bus Routes: D40, D60*

*Closest Bikeshare: Georgia Ave & Dahlia St NW*