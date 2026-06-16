Paramount Diagnostics Lab Selects Abluva to Strengthen Data Security and Compliance Across Its Clinical Operations

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey-based diagnostics provider addresses data protection obligations in a highly regulated environment by adopting real-time enforcement at the data layer with no changes to existing infrastructureParamount Diagnostics Lab (Paramount Diagnostic Laboratory LLC), a New Jersey-based clinical diagnostics provider, and Abluva, a Data Runtime Security company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, today announced that Paramount has selected Abluva’s Data Runtime Security platform to protect patient data in real time across its clinical operations. The selection reflects Paramount’s commitment to maintaining rigorous data security standards in an industry where the handling of sensitive patient information carries both regulatory and ethical obligations.Operating in one of the most compliance-intensive segments of healthcare, Paramount required a security approach that addressed protection at the point where data is actually accessed — not just at the application boundary. Existing perimeter controls and alerting tools were insufficient to meet the organization’s standards for real-time governance of patient health information (PHI) and the growing use of AI-assisted workflows across its operations.“In a highly regulated environment, data security is not optional; it is foundational. We evaluated several approaches and what stood out about Abluva was its ability to enforce protection at the data layer itself, in real time, without disrupting how our teams and systems already work. For an organization that handles sensitive patient information every day, that combination of depth and operational simplicity was exactly what we needed.”— Bhagvat Parmar, CEO, Paramount Diagnostics LabThe selection comes as healthcare organizations across the industry face increasing scrutiny over how patient data is governed — particularly as AI-assisted tools become more common in clinical and operational workflows. Traditional security controls, designed for application-layer protection, often leave the data layer itself without inline enforcement, creating exposure that regulatory frameworks are increasingly focused on closing.“Paramount approached this with the seriousness it deserves. They weren’t looking for a checkbox; they wanted real protection at the data layer, where patient information is actually at risk. That alignment between what they needed and what we built is what makes this partnership meaningful.”— Raj Darji, Co-Founder & CEO, AbluvaWhat the Selection Delivers for ParamountAbluva’s platform will enforce policy directly at the data source layer — the point at which queries execute and data is actually accessed — giving Paramount real-time control over who can see and move patient data. Key capabilities include:• Real-time access governance. Every query — from human users, applications, and AI agents alike — is evaluated inline before data is returned, without changes to Paramount’s existing data sources or applications.• No infrastructure disruption. The platform deploys in front of existing data stores with no schema changes, no new users, and no modifications to current systems.• AI agent oversight. As Paramount expands the use of AI-assisted tools in its workflows, the platform will govern what those agents can access and where data can flow — enforcing policy at every connected tool boundary.• Event-driven access control (planned). Paramount plans to explore Abluva’s patent-pending self-adapting policies, including the ability to automatically revoke write access at defined clinical milestones — such as a trial database lock — with no manual intervention required.About Paramount Diagnostics LabParamount Diagnostics Lab (Paramount Diagnostic Laboratory LLC) is a clinical diagnostics provider based in Edison, New Jersey, serving patients and healthcare providers across the region. The organization delivers a broad range of diagnostic testing and clinical services, operating under the stringent data protection and compliance requirements that govern the handling of patient health information. Paramount is committed to the responsible adoption of technology in its clinical operations, with a focus on data integrity, patient privacy, and regulatory excellence.About AbluvaAbluva (abluva.com) is a Data Runtime Security company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2023 by enterprise data infrastructure veterans, Abluva provides real-time enforcement at the point of data access — governing humans, AI agents, and non-human identities across every datastore and every connected tool. The company has filed 6 USPTO patent applications, holds ISO 27001 and CSA Star Level 1 certifications, and serves customers across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications in three countries.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected capabilities, performance, and benefits of Abluva’s Data Runtime Security platform; the planned implementation and use of the platform by Paramount Diagnostic Laboratory LLC; and anticipated outcomes for data security, regulatory compliance, and AI agent governance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither Abluva Inc. nor Paramount Diagnostic Laboratory LLC undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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