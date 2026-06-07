Stronger Together - German Officers Train with Montana National Guard

Members of the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, are training alongside the Montana Army National Guard through the Military Reserve Exchange Program.

The program brings together allied military partners to share knowledge, exchange best practices, and strengthen the relationships that support collective readiness and interoperability. Through training and collaboration, Soldiers build professional connections that extend far beyond the classroom and training area.

Featured are Maj. Dr. Gianluca Manca, Capt. Hendrik Kuhn, Capt. Peter Schmunk, 1st Lt. Hendrik Beeck, 1st Lt. Finn Bruhn, and 1st Lt. Georg Fleck.

#WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.