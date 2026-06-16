From the Heart of the Country to Center Stage: Joyous Longevity Honored at NYC Big Book Award Ceremony and Times Square

Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide by Sieglinde C. Othmer 2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite Author Sieglinde C. Othmer, PhD at NYC Big Book Awards Ceremony Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide by Sieglinde C. Othmer AS SEEN IN the Printed Word Reviews

In the Heart of the Theatre District, Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide by Sieglinde C. Othmer, PhD will be showcased by Printed Word Reviews on June 20th.

Aging [is]...an extraordinary opportunity for growth, wisdom, and joy. My hope is to empower people everywhere to embrace their later years with open arms and vibrant health.” — Sieglinde C. Othmer, PhD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a show of support, Printed Word Reviews magazine is thrilled to announce that Sieglinde C. Othmer, PhD, and her NYC Big Book Award-winning title, “Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide,” will be prominently featured on a multi-story billboard in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. The feature coincides with the release of this month’s Printed Word Reviews special issue for the American Library Association. This high-profile recognition is part of an exclusive NYC billboard program curated by publisher Ted Olczak, designed to provide maximum visibility for a select group of key titles.Recently, the prestigious NYC Big Book Award officially recognized Dr. Othmer, honoring Joyous Longevity as a Distinguished Favorite in the Health & Fitness category. The achievement was celebrated at a live ceremony that drew independent authors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts from across the globe. Dr. Othmer walked the red carpet, delivered an on-stage acceptance speech, and was showcased on the iconic Times Square spectacular alongside other VIP authors.Joyous Longevity serves as a practical, uplifting roadmap for anyone looking to navigate the aging process with vitality, purpose, and optimism. By breaking down complex wellness science into an accessible, alphabetical field guide, Dr. Othmer provides readers with actionable advice on nutrition, mental resilience, physical health, and emotional well-being."Aging shouldn't be viewed as a slow decline, but rather as an extraordinary opportunity for growth, wisdom, and joy," said Dr. Othmer. "To have this message recognized on such a grand stage in New York City is incredibly validating. My hope is that this book continues to empower people everywhere to embrace their later years with open arms and vibrant health."The award ceremony highlighted the diverse voices reshaping modern literature, with Dr. Othmer's transition from America's heartland to the bright lights of NYC serving as a testament to the universal appeal of her message. Her book has already garnered widespread critical acclaim, recently being named a “TOP Pick” by Printed Word Reviews. https://www.printedwordreviews.com/articles/printed-word-reviews'-top-picks%3A-a-season-of-insight-and-imagination The NYC Big Book Award is an international competition judged by experts from various fields within the book industry, including journalists, editors, publishers, and design specialists. Out of countless worldwide entries, Dr. Othmer’s work stood out for its overall excellence, engaging presentation, and unique blend of simplicity and encouraging philosophy.Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide is available for purchase online through major book retailers and via the author's official channels. To read the full critical review, visit Printed Word Reviews. https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9781737602804 About the AuthorSieglinde C. Othmer, PhD, is a dedicated wellness advocate, researcher, and author. With a passion for holistic health and vibrant living, she focuses her work on helping individuals unlock the secrets to longevity, vitality, and lifelong happiness.About the NYC Big Book AwardThe NYC Big Book Award, https://nycbigbookaward.com/ , is an annual, internationally recognized literary competition that highlights excellence in publishing across a vast array of genres and formats. By accepting submissions from independent authors, small presses, and the industry's traditional "Big Five" publishers alike, the award serves as a democratic platform that evaluates books based on editorial quality, professional presentation, and overall audience appeal. Announced each fall, the program honors both category winners and distinguished favorites, providing a diverse, comprehensive showcase of the year's most compelling books from both emerging and established voices.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. Dedicated to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. The magazine is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress (ISSN 3067-011X). For the latest news, please visit https://www.printedwordreviews.com/articles A $50 Million Private Firewall: Inside Philanthropy’s Historic Gamble to Save American Literature Independent Publishing and Industry Insiders Convene at BookCAMP 2026 for Multi-Day Publishing Conference Printed Word Reviews Expands Literary Coverage to Include Graphic Novels and Comics, Names Jessica Shih

Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide by Sieglinde C. Othmer, a 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite and VIP attendee

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